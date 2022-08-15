What car did Cristiano Ronaldo drive at 18?

The car Cristiano Ronaldo had when he was 19 has been revealed.

Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t shy about flaunting his lavish life on social media and the Portuguese star has taken to Instagram several times in the past to post pictures of his luxury cars.

Among his collection we have seen models such as the Bugatti Veyron, Bugatti Chiron, Ferrari F12 TDF, Ferrari 599 GTB, Ferrari Monza, McLaren Senna, Lamborghini Aventador, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Rolls- Royce Cullinan, the Porsche 911 Turbo S and the Mercedes-AMG G63.

However, his first car was much more modest. He bought it in 2004 when he was just 19 and playing for Manchester United.

As Instagram had not been created at the time, we never saw him in a photo driving this car.

Ronaldo’s car was a black Audi S3, with the steering wheel on the left side. It belonged to the first generation of the compact sports car and used the same platform as the Volkswagen Golf, Audi TT, Seat Leon and Skoda Octavia of the time.

A 225 hp Audi S3

Although the S3 came on the market in 1999 with 210 hp, the one Ronaldo bought was already the revised generation, in which the engine had variable valve timing and reached 225 hp and 280 Nm of torque between 2,200 and 5,500 rpm /min.

It included xenon headlights, fog lights, 17-inch Avus wheels, partial leather Recaro seats with power adjustment, air conditioning, alarm and stability control.

The Portuguese star could have enjoyed accessories such as a Bose sound system with 6 CD changer, sunroof, rear parking sensors, heated seats, cruise control and more.

Its performance was not comparable to that of current cars, but the car reached 243 km/h and did the 0-60 in 6.6 seconds, respectable figures.

This car cost him just over 35,000 euros, which is almost nothing when you consider that he was already earning 1.8 million euros a year at Manchester United.