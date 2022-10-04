What Cardi B thinks of Bad Bunny as an artist

Cardi B sees why Bad Bunny is blessed — especially after taking pictures with her cousins. Here’s what the rapper said about her “I Like It” collaborator after her appearance on the World’s Hottest Tour.

Cardi B collaborated with Bad Bunny on “I Like It”

Cardi B sometimes features other artists on her well-known releases. For “I Like It,” the rapper collaborated with J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Since its debut, this track has generated more than 1.4 billion Spotify plays.

“I remember getting a call and they said they wanted me to be on Cardi B’s album,” Bad Bunny said in an interview with Billboard. “They told me the track was a surprise, even for her. The producers worked there. She didn’t know that this track was being created.

Since his “I Like It” collaboration, Bad Bunny has become one of the most popular artists in the world. He freed A Verano Sin Ti, enjoying 10 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. He performed at the MTV Video Music Awards and headlined the Made in America music festival in Philadelphia, also earning raves from other musicians topping the charts.

Cardi B called Bad Bunny ‘cool and humble’

These artists spend time together outside of music. Cardi B said the “Titi Me Pregunto” artist even spent time with her family.

“Bad bunny so cool and humble”, the rapper tweeted. “He took maaa photos and videos with my cousins ​​and made sure everyone at his party had a good time. I only say that because I don’t see many artists doing that. He is blessed but I see the reason.

Cardi B ended her tweet with bunny and heart emojis. Since posting, this tweet has garnered over 130,000 likes. A fan account shared a Bad Bunny interview thanking Cardi B for her support.

This isn’t the only recent interaction between Bad Bunny and Cardi B, as the two appeared on stage for the final night of the “World’s Hottest” tour. The “WAP” artist performed “I Like It” and “Bodak Yellow” at SoFi Stadium.

“I was just in this stadium for the Super Bowl not long ago. There are more people here today at the Bad Bunny concert than at the Super Bowl!… Literally artist objective!!!!!” her later tweeted.

Bad Bunny featured Chencho Corleone, Tony Dize, The Marías and more on ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Bad Bunny has collaborated with other artists to A Verano Sin Ti, including Chencho Corleone for “Me Porto Bonito”. Maria Zardoya of The Marías sometimes appears on stage to sing “Otro Atardecer”. Jhay Cortez was added to “Tarot”, while Bomba Estéreo appeared on “Ojitos Lindos”.

It’s unclear when or if Cardi B and Bad Bunny will reunite for another song. In the meantime, the music of the two artists is available on the main streaming platforms.

