What caused Angelina Jolie facial paralysis

In 2016 the entertainment world was surprised by the news of the separation of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt. The couple was the favorite of Hollywood and the end of their relationship meant a very hard blow for all the fans of “Brangelina”.

At first it was said that the cause of the imminent divorce would have been a strong argument that the heartthrob would have had with his son Maddox on a plane, in which he made sure he exercised physical and psychological violence against the child and his mother would not have forgiven.

Angelina and Brad were one of the most established couples in Hollywood.

It was also commented some time later, and after the declarations of Brad Pitt in which he admitted that he attended Alcoholics Anonymous for a year and a half, that the cause of the separation with Angelina Jolie it would have been his addiction to drinking and the depression it caused him.

The actress gave several interviews over the last few years in which she assured that it was very difficult for her to decide on her separation and ask for a divorce from her partner for more than ten years. But over time she understood that it was the best for her and for the six minors they had in common.

However, that scandalous end was not so easy for Angelina Jolie. The interpreter of maleficent He spoke in 2017 with Vanity Fair and confessed that his divorce had an impact on his health. The actress had high blood pressure problems and suffered from temporary peripheral facial paralysis, which caused part of her face to “fall”.

The disorder that the Hollywood star suffered from is called Bell’s Palsy and the causes are not so clear. It is considered a “sudden weakness of the facial muscles” that causes the smile to be drawn on only one side of the face and one of the eyes to close.

Angelina Jolie.

“It is believed to be the result of swelling and inflammation of the nerve that controls the muscles on one side of the face. It can also be a reaction after a viral infection,” reads the Mayo Clinic portal.

When Angelina Jolie He revealed what happened to him, assured that during that time he took refuge in his home and added: “I would not know if it was because of the menopause or the year I had had. Sometimes women who have families put themselves last, until it shows up in their own health.”