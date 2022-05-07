What caused the Chivas striker?

The Atletico striker is going through the best moment of his career and when he saw his beginnings he couldn’t hold back his tears.

For the attacker of the Chivas de Guadalajara, Alexis Vega remembering is living and so she couldn’t hold back her tears once she watched a short video about his trajectory since his beginnings in basic forces, as well as his time in Toluca before traveling to Perla Tapatia where he recently extended his stay for two more years.

The forward of the Sacred Flock is experiencing the best moment of his career after signing the new agreement that links him with the rojiblanco team until 2024, which is why the leadership decided to transmit for the first time this little video in the Raíces sections through Chivas TV, to close with a flourish these two days full of great emotions for the scorer.

In the event some fans accompanied the artilleryman, who was with his family enjoying the count of various images and memories that will remain framed in the memory of the attendees, for which the Gru could not contain his tears when he wanted to say a few words to explain what his career has been up to now.

“First of all, thank you for being with me at this important moment. Right now, watching this video, I have a lot of mixed feelings…”, was what he could barely pronounce Vega before his voice was cut off by the emotion he saw in the recording.

How much will Alexis Vega earn in Chivas?

After what the Gru signed his contract renewal some reports indicate that the rojiblanco footballer will perceive around de five million dollars in the two years remaining at the club. So he will be the highest paid player in the entire history of Guadalajara, even surpassing what Oribe Peralta was once paid for two years.

