What caused the field invasion at La Corregidora Stadium during Querétaro vs Atlas?

A fight in the visiting header unleashed acts of violence in the duel Querétaro vs. Atlas, which permeated to the field of the enclosure

the duel between Queretaro and Atlaswith partial score 0 to 1 in favor of the Rojinegros thanks to a goal from Julius Furch during the first period, it was stopped at 63′, after an outbreak of violence on the Corregidora Stadium’s stands moved onto the field and caused the duel to be suspended.

According to the narration of a person present in the venue, the outbreak of violence began on the visiting header because fans of the Atlas began to fight “with families that support Queretaro“.

“There were not so many people who were fighting, if they had sent grenadiers, everything would be there, but there was no security at all. They were literally fighting while the game was in play and there was no security nearby,” he said. ESPN.

According to said testimony, the fight grew and “those of Queretaro they went around the whole stadium to fight each other; later “they entered the court and everything got worse”.

Corregidora Stadium imago7

At 61′, still with the ball in play, the bar Queretaro gave signs of uneasiness when they tried to leave the headland where they were located to walk the width of the stadium and a few seconds later Julius Furch gave notice of a “spontaneous” running on the field, while, in an area of ​​the stands near the goal of Queretaro and Atlascrowded on the accesses to the field, to flee from the disturbances that grew uncontrollably by the authorities.

Once the pitch invasion began, the Atlas players and coaching staff went to the locker room almost immediately, while their counterpart from Queretaro He stayed a few more moments. It is worth mentioning that the main goalkeeper of Gallos Blancos, Washington Aguerre, stayed on the field to calm things down after the field invasion and subsequent disturbances.

2 Related

During the next two minutes, the influx of people on the green rectangle increased, still apparently calm until, in the middle of 65′, people began to withdraw towards the side of the area that houses the benches, due to the fact that the aggressors they also came down to continue the revolt.

On this flank, various reprehensible acts were generated, such as the beating of a person who was lying on the sideline and also people throwing objects towards the stands. The VAR booth, located in that area, was also vandalized and the monitor screen was completely smashed.

What happened after the violence died down in the duel Querétaro vs. Atlas?

21:24 The Coordination of Civil Protection of the State of Queretaro reported that “so far, there are no reports of deceased people”, however, they are aware of “22 injured people, nine of them transferred to the General Hospital and, of these, two seriously.

21:12 The Governor of the State of QueretaroMauricio Kuri, held a meeting with the main officials of the state government and made it clear that the instruction is that “there will be punishment for those responsible for the violence in the Corregidora Stadium.”

20:51 The governor of the State of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, pointed out that they are “dealing with this terrible situation.”

20:22 Atlas He regretted and disapproved of the events that took place in the stadium and asked the relevant authorities, Liga MX and FMF, to investigate thoroughly and reach the final consequences with those responsible.

20:17 The Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation opened an investigation into the events.

20:16 The Governor of the State of queretaro, Mauricio Curi, He condemned the violence and pointed out that the company that owns Gallos Blancos and institutions must answer for the facts.

“I have given instructions to apply the law with all its consequences. In Queretaro there is no impunity,” he posted on Twitter.

18:59 The MX League reported that the duel between Queretaro and Atlas was suspended, due to acts of violence in the stands of the La Corregidora Stadium.

18:44 The president of the MX LeagueMikel Arriola, condemned the violence in the stadium and pointed out that whoever is responsible for the lack of security will be punished.

“The violence in the Corregidora de Querétaro stadium is unacceptable and unfortunate. Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be exemplarily punished. The safety of our players and fans is a priority,” he wrote on his Twitter account.