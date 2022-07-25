What causes it and what are its symptoms?

Usually when the spine collapses it is because there is a fracture in this part of the body. Most of these injuries occur as a result of light pressure in older people with conditions such as osteoporosis, according to the MSDS Manual.

It is worth mentioning that the vertebral column is what provides support to the trunk and, in turn, surrounds and protects the spinal cord. This consists of 24 vertebrae and the sacrum, which provide attachment points for the muscles of the back and ribs.

According to MSD-Manual, a vertebra consists of a part in the form of drums, the anterior; a hole for the spinal cord, and several bony projections on the back. “The cartilage discs that are located between the vertebrae act as cushions and protect the bones,” he explains.

When a compression fracture is caused, it is due to excess pressure on the vertebrae and this injury is usually more frequent in older adults due to the decalcification of the bones that occurs over the years.

However, about two-thirds of people with vertebral compression fractures who have osteoporosis do not have any symptoms and do not usually experience pain when the fracture occurs. However, some changes are evident, as the height tends to shorten, the back may be rounded, those affected are unable to stand and some difficulties in bending, climbing stairs and walking can be identified.

It is important to clarify that there are some cases in which this injury can cause sudden and sharp pain in the back, and it usually evolves gradually. As indicated by the MSD-ManualIt can be a constant dull ache, but it can get worse when the affected person stands up. With this, the pain can radiate to the abdomen and general discomfort occurs.

Experts indicate that the first signs of aging affect the musculoskeletal system in the body. Photo: Getty images. – Photo: Photo: Getty images.

Treatments for vertebral compression fractures

Common treatments for such injuries include physical therapy, pain medication, return to normal activities, and sometimes a surgical procedure or vertebroplasty.

Basically, these treatments focus on relieving pain and preventing further injuries, but most of these compression injuries slowly heal on their own. According to him MSD Handbook, when fractures occur in the lumbar spine, specialists may recommend wearing a corset to relieve pain; however, the effectiveness of this does not yet have scientific evidence.

In that sense, minimally invasive procedures help relieve pain, regain height and improve physical appearance. For example, vertebroplasty consists of injecting a local analgesic near the fractured vertebra and then the specialist injects an acrylic bone cement into the crushed vertebra. This cement hardens after two hours and allows the spinal column to be stabilized.

When it comes to kyphoplasty, it is usually similar to vertebroplasty, as a balloon is inserted inside the vertebra and expanded to restore the original shape of the bone. After that, the bone cement should be injected.

How to prevent spinal injuries?