What causes pedophilia in the Church

For a very long time, the issue of sexual abuse even against minors within the church has been either silenced or reduced to a marginal problem linked to the deviance of some individuals. Now that in France the independent Commission on sexual abuse in the church (CIASE) has published a report which speaks of 330,000 people abused in about seventy years, and now that the French Bishops’ Conference (CEF) has officially recognized “the responsibility institutional dimension of the church “and the” systemic dimension “of those same violence, many discussions are underway to try to understand, first of all, the causes that may be at the basis of these systematic abuses.

It is also one of the objectives of the French Bishops’ Conference itself, which has decided to initiate a process of reflection through the establishment of working groups led by lay people who will focus on specific issues including, precisely, “the analysis of the causes of violence sexual within the church “.

In a recent article published in the French edition of Slate one wonders if there is a typical profile of priests who are also sexual predators and if the church can be an attractive place for sexual predators, for the hope and perhaps awareness of being able to find, by becoming priests, silent and easily silenced potential victims .

Florence Thibaut, professor of psychiatry and president of the International Association of Women’s Mental Health, took part in the path that led to the CIASE report and had the opportunity to study the testimonies of the perpetrators of rape and sexual abuse of minors within of the church. He specified that only 10 percent of them “have a profile that corresponds to that of pedophile predators”.

Sociologist Josselin Tricou, author of a book on the masculinity of priests, explained that “sexual violence against children within the church is not only the work of priests with pedophile tendencies. Considering the large number of cases of violence, it can in fact be doubted that all abusers are marked by this paraphilia ”. Other scholars and other scholars have confirmed, coming to the conclusion that other factors come into play in the profiles of the majority of attackers.

Several scholars, philosophers and psychiatrists interviewed in French newspapers wondered if it is not the church itself, in terms of structure, practices and mentality, that has a role in abusive behavior and practices. And in the various analyzes that can be read in recent weeks, the questions of the compulsory celibacy of priests, the vow of chastity, and that of the power linked to their figure and their role have come back with insistence.

The idea that celibacy or sexual abstinence of priests are at the origin of the violence committed is very common. Several priests who testified in the CIASE report actually acknowledged that they experience emotional isolation, “an isolation in which they can develop an emotional investment” and “confuse affection with sexual desire,” says Thibaut. This confusion can certainly derive from the emotional immaturity of many priests, who may have entered the seminary at a young age and who have not received any sexual or affect education thereafter, other than that sexuality itself is a prohibition and a taboo.

But if all this can be true or at least likely, a direct link between celibacy and the transition to an act of pedophile crime is far from established. This link would involve, among other things, putting the desire for an adult on the same level as the desire for a minor or a minor.

The most widespread opinion is therefore not to attach too much importance to celibacy or the vow of chastity in the analysis of the system of abuse within the church. At least, not celibacy or chastity per se. And CIASE also clarifies this, saying that the celibacy of priests has no causal link with the sexual violence committed, so much so that a third of those same violence was committed by lay people linked to church institutions, especially in schools, and therefore by people not forced into celibacy or chastity.

Marie-Jo Thiel, physician and professor of ethics and theology, therefore identified it as central to this discourse the power, which he has with ecclesiastical celibacy “A historical link”. In fact, that of ecclesiastical celibacy is a very ancient tradition: it is a practice that dates back to the first centuries after Christ, but which was imposed later, from the 11th century onwards, thanks to the doctrine of “transubstantiation” in which the identification of priest with Christ in a much deeper way than in the past.

Celibacy, as summed up on Future the priest and psychologist Lello Ponticelli, “expresses an aspect of the imitation of Christ, the intimate, affective, profound union, in soul, body, affections, feelings, sexuality, with him”, expresses “a full and passionate dedication to the Church , to a concrete community “and does not coincide with” the renunciation of loving “, but with” the choice to love each and every one tenderly and freely, without reserve, without keeping anything for oneself, renouncing sex, one’s own family, children, with all the symbolic value that this expresses ». According to Ponticelli, celibacy “is to announce the Kingdom to come, anticipating death in one’s life – the deepest meaning of its aspect of ‘mortification’ – and thus testify to the beauty of the resurrection and the perfume of eternity, the joy of paradise where there will be no more wife and husband. “

The link with sexual abuse could then derive indirectly from the fact that celibacy feeds the idea of ​​the sacredness of the priest, a conviction that could lead him to a feeling of “omnipotence” and to self-perceive himself as a kind of “superman” .

Nathalie Sarthou-Lajus, deputy director of the Jesuit magazine Études and an expert in religious issues, she explained that part of the problem in her opinion is precisely “the status” apart “of the priest” which in some cases can make him “harbor the temptation of omnipotence”. This omnipotence, the sociologist Josselin Tricou explained in turn, may have insinuated in priests the idea of ​​being able to exercise power over the bodies of others as well. In fact, what is at stake in sexual violence, he explained, is not sexual desire, but the dynamic of power that is exercised through sexuality.

The idea of ​​celibacy then fueled the idea that the priest is an ethereal and desexualized creature, devoid of desires and impulses. And this in turn has encouraged almost absolute trust in him, but also silence or minimization around sexual crimes.

“The sacralization of the priest and the sacraments over which he has a monopoly can easily be diverted to obtain sexual favors. The principle of vocation (the idea that the priest has been called by God) increases his hold and can make his victim believe that he is himself chosen by God. Charitable influence (the idea that the priest does not exercise a Power but sacrifice himself in the service of the little ones) guarantees his impunity and the denial that surrounds his abuse of power », concludes Tricou.

Finally, the very structure of the church plays a role in all this. The priests guilty of sexual violence heard by the CIASE did not deny the responsibility of the institution, evoking its silence and the failure to prevent rape and sexual assaults within it: in the absence of limits, some priests seem to have felt authorized to perpetuate the abuses.