What chance does Ana de Armas have of being nominated for an Oscar for ‘Blonde’?

There is still a long way to go for the night of March 12, the date of the 2023 Oscars gala. To dream –why not– with the award for best actress for Anne of Arms for his extraordinary composition of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. But there is less to go, for example, for January 24, when we will know all the Oscar nominations. And even less to have the first great clue to know if Ana de Armas will opt for the precious statuette: the reading of the Golden Globe nominations this December 12.

The most normal thing is that on December 12 we hear the name of Anne of Arms as one of the candidates for the Golden Globe both for the quality of her work and for the widest range of possibilities in relation to the Oscars. At the Golden Globes a division is established between drama films, actors and actresses and those of comedy or musical. That is, instead of five candidate actresses as in the Oscars, in the Golden Globes there are 10 nominees. In the more than likely case that she opts for the award, it would be the second nomination for the Golden Globes for Ana de Armas after her achievement as best actress in a comedy or musical in the 2020 edition for daggers in the back.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in BlondeNetflix

Anne of Arms He has several things going for him to get his first Oscar nomination. First and foremost, her impeccable work on Blonde, reinforced by a great characterization. Later, the taste of the Hollywood Academy for the interpretations of the biopics that, in all probability, will find endorsement in the nomination –at least– to Austin Butler for Elvis. And, in addition, the recognition that until now has found its maximum expression in the 14 minutes of ovation that Ana de Armas received at the Venice Festival.

Chances of Ana de Armas in the Oscar nominations

If there is something that can play against the Ana Armas’ Oscar nomination chances it’s just the great competition you may encounter along the way. Along with her name are also those of Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Olivia Colman, Michelle Williams, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, Emma Thompson, Florence Pugh, Jennifer Lawrence and the latest Oscar winner for best actress: Jessica Chastain . And the list does not end there.

In the specialized press of the United States we find reasons to get excited about the Oscar nomination of Ana de Armas, but not in all cases. Keep in mind that Blonde has just been released on Netflix and has yet to catch on, but for example Variety includes Ana de Armas in a second group of favoritesnot among the top five, which for the American media are Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams, Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler. Anne of Arms It ranks number eight on that list.

Adrien Brody and Ana de Armas in a still from BlondeNetflix

gold derbywhich is dedicated to projecting possible Oscar nominees and winners, also places Ana de Armas in a second group of favorites for now, behind actresses such as Cate Blanchett, Jessica ChastainOlivia Colman, Viola Davis, margot robbieMichelle Williams and Michelle Yeoh.

Better expectations for Ana de Armas offers a medium with a fairly high percentage of success in recent years. indiewire place the protagonist Blonde as one of the five actresses most likely to be nominated along with Cate Blanchett, Olivia Coleman, Viola Davis Y Michelle Yeoh. We better stay with that forecast.