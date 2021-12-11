what changes and how it works

The new budget law extended the bonus mobile also to 2022. In reality, the measure, barring last-minute changes, should remain in force until December 31, 2024. The facility, which allows for an income tax deduction on the expenditure incurred for the purchase of furniture and appliances, is subject to some changes compared to 2021.

Mobile bonuses 2022: how much and what will change from next year

Also for 2022 the mobile bonus is disbursed as 50% personal income tax deduction of the expenditure incurred for the purchase of furniture and appliances to furnish a property that is being renovated. It is dispensed in 10 installments, even if his figure changes considerably.

The spending ceiling goes from 16 thousand euros in 2021, raised compared to 10 thousand in 2020, to 5 thousand euros of 2022. The tax deduction will then be calculated on this amount.

Mobile bonuses 2022: the requirements to obtain the subsidy up to 2,500 euros

To get the mobile bonus, as mentioned above, you need to make one renovation building. This can also be partial. The expenses must be incurred during 2022 and relate to the purchase of furniture and furnishings or large appliances.

However, the requirements set by the budget law must be respected, with the different classification of energy classes, in line with the new labels of European Union.

THE ovens they cannot have a lower class than the TO .

they cannot have a lower class than the . The washing machines , the dryers and the dishwasher they cannot have a lower class than the AND .

, the and the they cannot have a lower class than the . THE refrigerators, i freezers and the other equipment they must have an energy label of a class not lower than F..

Mobile bonuses 2022: how you can pay and what documents you need to keep

To access the deduction it is necessary to pay with transfer or credit or debit card. Bank checks, cash and other forms of payment are not allowed.

You can also take advantage of the 2022 mobile bonus by purchasing in installments, atabroad or online, from reliable resellers able to document the expense with the appropriate certification.

The following documents must be kept.

Proof of payment (receipt of the transfer, receipt of the transaction, debit on the current account).

Invoice , showing the nature, quality and quantity of the goods and services purchased.

Receipt with code tax of the buyer (equivalent to the invoice).

You can find here the information on the 2021 mobile bonus expiring and here the clarification on the discounts on the invoice for the expenses incurred. As for the building bonuses, which can be associated with the renovations necessary for the furniture bonus, here everything that could change with the maneuver.