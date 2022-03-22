Within a month we will say goodbye to the green pass and the masks, provided that the epidemiological situation does not change radically. Let’s see the dates circled in red on the calendar from March 31 onwards.

Green pass, mask, colors of the Regions. Little by little we will say goodbye to the restrictions that characterized the Covid pandemic, starting from March 31st. In fact, on April 1st, there will be the first news, but the path should be completed by May 1st. President Draghi has left the door open to a possible acceleration of the end of the restrictive measures, but at the moment it seems highly unlikely. On the contrary. With the rise of the infections it is not certain that the government will not think about it, especially as regards the farewell to the mask indoors. But let’s see, according to the calendar established by the government, what changes and since when.

The state of emergency will end on March 31, which means goodbye to the colors of the Regions, but also to the Technical Scientific Committee and to the commissioner structure of General Figliuolo. From 1 April, however, there will be a series of important turning points: the super green pass will no longer be needed at work, but the basic one will be enough; the super green pass obligation also lapses in all outdoor activities, such as outdoor catering services; green certification will no longer be required in shops, public offices, banks and post offices; stadiums and arenas return to 100% capacity; only for foreign tourists the entrance to the restaurant – inside – will also be possible with a basic green pass; There will no longer be contact quarantine, i.e. only those who are positive for Covid will go into isolation, including the school sector, where distance learning will be limited to those who have contracted the virus.

May 1st will be the real one freedom day italian. Or at least, that’s the forecast at the moment. The mask will no longer be mandatory indoors, not even at school, and at the same time the green pass will also be eliminated practically everywhere (with the exception of health facilities and rsa). Then, starting from 15 June, the vaccination obligation for all categories – and therefore over 50, law enforcement, school personnel – will also expire, except for health personnel. Finally, on 30 June, the possibility for fragile workers to do smart working will end.