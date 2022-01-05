What changes between PlayStation VR2 and PSVR? Technical specifications compared

Sony has unveiled the technical specifications of the PlayStation VR2, but what really changes compared to the first model of PSVR? Let’s compare the announced features of the next-gen viewer and those already known of the first generation viewer.

From the premise that the design of PlayStation VR2 has not yet been disclosed, Sony has only shown the images of the Sense controller for PS VR2 which will replace the Move controllers. Below we report the PlayStation VR2 specifications announced and those of PlayStation VR.

PlayStation VR2 specifications

OLED display

2000×2040 resolution per eye

Refresh rate 90Hz, 120Hz

Distance between adjustable lenses

Field of view 110 degrees (approx.)

Sensors: Six-axis Motion Sensing System (three-axis gyroscope and accelerometer)

Proximity IR sensor

4 cameras in the viewer and an IR tracking camera for tracking eye movements

Vibration integrated in the viewer

USB Type-C connector

Integrated microphone and headphone jack

PlayStation VR technical features

Display: 5.7-inch OLED

Resolution: 1920xRGBx1080 (960xRGBx1080)

Refresh rate: 120Hz, 90Hz

Field of view: about 100 degrees

Integrated microphone

Sensors: accelerometer and gyroscope

Connection: HDMI and USB

Processor Unit Function: 3D audio processing, common screen (mirroring mode, separate mode) and cinema mode

Increase the resolution per eye while the refresh rate is unchanged, the field of view is also greater (110 degrees against the 100 degrees of the old model), moreover PlayStation VR2 can count on a greater number of sensors integrated in the helmet so as to guarantee a more realistic and immersive experience. Sony also makes it known that it has simplified the installation process, PlayStation VR2 will connect to PS5 with a single cable.

A great revolution will be represented by Sense controller for PlayStation VR2, a step up from the old Moves, here are the specifications announced:

Right Controller Buttons: PlayStation Button, Options, Action Buttons (Circle and Cross), R1, R2, Right Stick / R3

Left Controller Buttons: Create, Action Buttons (Triangle and Square), L1, L2, Left Stick / L3

Six-Axis Motion Sensing System (three-axis gyroscope and accelerometer)

Capacitive Finger Touch sensor and IR proximity sensor

Adaptive Triggers (R2 / L2) and Aptical Feedback (a single actuator for each unit)

USB Type-C port

Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity

Li-ion rechargeable battery

PlayStation VR 2 still lacks an official launch date, Sony makes it known that more details will be revealed soon. It is not clear if the headset will arrive in 2022 or if we have to wait until 2022, we will know more in the coming months.