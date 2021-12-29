what changes for condominiums and individuals

We are now in the final stages. Yesterday the discussion for the approval of the bill was held in the Chamber of Deputies: State budget for the financial year 2022 and multi-year budget for the three-year period 2022-2024.

Budget Law 2022 in final approval

Today, starting at 5.15 pm, there will be the explanations of vote first and followed by the vote on the question of confidence, posed by the Government, on approval, without amendments, sub-amendments and additional articles.

No particular news, all confirmed as per the text issued outside the Senate. And among the confirmations come the long-awaited ones for the 110% tax deductions (superbonus) developed by Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree). Although prudence requires the publication of the 2022 Budget Law in the Official Gazette, it is clear that the text will be the one we all know by now.

Superbonus 110%: what changes in condominiums

Let’s start this analysis with the beneficiaries who more than all in recent months, after Law Decree no. 77/2021 (Simplification Decree-bis), benefited from the 110% bonus: condominiums and natural persons who own or co-own multi-family buildings from 2 to 4 independently stacked real estate units.

We are talking about the subjects referred to in art. 119, paragraph 9, letter a) of the Relaunch Decree, the time horizon of which is (finally unified). A deadline of 2025 is established with a decreasing rate:

until 2023 the bonus will remain at 110%;

in 2024 it will drop to 70%;

in 2025 it will drop again to 65%.

But the real peculiarity is given by the fact that (even here finally) the Parliament has realized the temporal misalignment existing between the interventions carried out by the condominium (the driving forces) and those carried out by the natural person who owns the real estate unit (the towed ones).

In this case, the trailed interventions follow the time horizon of the leading ones. So if the condominium deducts costs for the towing vehicles until 31 December 2023, the same thing can be done by the natural person for the towed vehicles.

Superbonus 110%: what changes for photovoltaics, storage systems and charging columns

Same fate for all the towed interventions provided for in art. 119, paragraphs 5, 6 and 8 of the Relaunch Decree. Therefore, the installation of photovoltaic systems, storage systems and charging columns will also follow the time horizon of the related driving interventions.

Superbonus 110%: what changes for individuals

The time horizon for natural persons, or the beneficiaries referred to in art. 119, paragraph 9, letter b) of the Relaunch Decree, is the one on which the Parliament had to intervene most. The first version of the budget bill prepared by the government provided, in fact, important stakes. The extension of 6 months beyond 30 June 2022 was provided on the condition that:

the CILAS or the related qualification had been submitted by 30 September 2021;

or that the intervention concerns the main residence of a person with an ISEE of less than 25,000 euros.

We remind you that the extension of the beneficiaries referred to in art. 119, paragraph 9, letter b) of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) involves:

single-family buildings (towing and towing interventions);

real estate units with autonomous access and functionally independent (towing and towing interventions);

condominium real estate units (only towed interventions).

In the end, the square was found with an extension to 31 December 2022 subject to the achievement of 30% of the SAL as of 30 June 2022.