what changes for customers

Supermarkets are experiencing a process of change that in a few years risks revolutionizing the way people shop. Here’s what you need to prepare for

Shopping at the supermarket it is a rather common activity that, regardless of the various cultural and social differences, unites populations all over the world to some extent. Apparently soon though it could undergo a real revolution, with customers who willy-nilly will have to adapt.

In fact, with the advent of the pandemic, many people have opted for online shopping and then choose between the possibility of collection on site or better still the home delivery. Many supermarkets have equipped themselves to guarantee this possibility, while others have opened, guaranteeing only this possibility.

Supermarkets towards closure: what are the scenarios for users

Now that at least in Italy the heavier restrictions due to the covid they seem to be just a distant memory, the trend hasn’t changed that much. In fact, many people, after discovering this convenient option, prefer it to traditional shopping “In presence”.

By doing this, you can save time that would have been lost by going directly to the point of sale. At the same time you avoid a crowded place like the supermarket. In a similar scenario the commercial establishments they had to adapt.

Just think that Carrefour And Auchan they announced a drastic downsizing with the closure of several physical stores throughout Italy, which led to the dismissal of a large number of workers.

But are all customers happy with this transition process? To be honest no. The generations who were already adults at the end of the 1980s go to the supermarket with pleasure. In reverse younger people seem more inclined to this new modality that with a few simple clicks or simply lifting the handset allows you to receive your shopping at home.

Regardless of preferences, however, the change is already underway and in a short time it will be necessary to get used to a new scenario, in which the supermarket will practically become a virtual place, with all the repercussions of the case on the world of work. Current store employees will in fact become messengers if they want to continue in this area.