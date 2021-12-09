what changes for fantasy football

Milan, stop rotations: who ends up on the sidelines?

The decrease in games will most likely lead Pioli to drastically reduce rotations and turnover. The coach will probably focus on a smaller group of “owners” while for others the space could be reduced to a minimum. Let’s start from the defense: Tomori-Romagnoli will be the fixed couple, given Kjaer’s injury, at least waiting for the January transfer market. On the left untouchable Theo Hernandez (very few chances for Tourè dance), on the right the same goes for Calabria: as long as it is in the pits they will alternate Florenzi And Kalulu, then for them the spaces will be very few.

In midfield Tonali and Kessie are the two who will play the most starters, with Bennacer being the very first alternative and in any case almost always voting. Instead, it risks finding itself on the sidelines Bakayoko, hitherto unconvincing. Similar speech for Krunic which, however, unlike the Francoivorian, can often be useful even during the race in progress, being able to spend in multiple roles.

On the trocar the two very titled ones have been Saelemakers and Brahim Diaz up to now, even if both are now threatened by a Messias on the rise. For all of them there are still excellent chances of going to vote even the times they start from the bench. The three can also play together, even if the candidacy of remains strong on the left side Leao, accidents permitting.

More secluded at the moment (and not just because of the injury) Rebic who, however, has accustomed us in recent years to give our best in the second round: his fantasy coaches may perhaps continue to believe in it. The Croatian can become the alternative for the role of center forward where, however, at the moment there is only one name: Zlatan Ibrahimovic. All while waiting for the return of Giroud, while Pellegri can end up in oblivion.