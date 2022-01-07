what changes for Juve after the 20th matchday
Serie A results and standings: all the updates of the twentieth day of the championship. Partials and scorers from the fields
All the updates on the twentieth day of A league which will take place today, Thursday 6 January 2022. The results, the standings and the scorers of the matches. There Juventus will face Napoli at 20:45 at the Allianz Stadium.
Thursday 6th January
Bologna-Inter postponed
Sampdoria 1-2 Cagliari (18 ‘Gabbiadini, 55’ Deiola, 71 ‘Pavoletti)
Lazio-Empoli 3-3 (6 ′ Bajrami, 8 ′ Zurkowski, 14 ′ Property, 66 ′ Milinkovic-Savic, 73 ′ Di Francesco, 93 ′ Milinkovic-Savic)
Spezia-Verona 1-2 (59 ‘Caprari, 70’ Caprari, 85 ‘Erlic)
Atalanta-Turin postponed
Sassuolo-Genoa 1-1 (7 ‘Right, 55’ Berardi)
Milan-Roma 3-1 LIVE (7 ′ Giroud, 17 ′ Messias, 40 ′ Abraham, 82 ′ Leao)
Salernitana-Venice postponed
Fiorentina-Udinese postponed
Juventus-Napoli 1-1 (23 ‘Mertens, 54’ Church)
CLASSIFICATION
Inter 46
Milan 45
Naples 40
Atalanta 38
Juventus 35
Fiorentina 32
Rome 32
Lazio 32
Empoli 28
Bologna 27
Verona 27
Turin 25
Sassuolo 25
Sampdoria 20
Udinese 20
Venice 17
Spice 16
Cagliari 13
Genoa 12
Salerno 8