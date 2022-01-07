Sports

what changes for Juve after the 20th matchday

Serie A results and standings: all the updates of the twentieth day of the championship. Partials and scorers from the fields

All the updates on the twentieth day of A league which will take place today, Thursday 6 January 2022. The results, the standings and the scorers of the matches. There Juventus will face Napoli at 20:45 at the Allianz Stadium.

Thursday 6th January

Bologna-Inter postponed

Sampdoria 1-2 Cagliari (18 ‘Gabbiadini, 55’ Deiola, 71 ‘Pavoletti)

Lazio-Empoli 3-3 (6 ′ Bajrami, 8 ′ Zurkowski, 14 ′ Property, 66 ′ Milinkovic-Savic, 73 ′ Di Francesco, 93 ′ Milinkovic-Savic)

Spezia-Verona 1-2 (59 ‘Caprari, 70’ Caprari, 85 ‘Erlic)

Atalanta-Turin postponed

Sassuolo-Genoa 1-1 (7 ‘Right, 55’ Berardi)

Milan-Roma 3-1 LIVE (7 ′ Giroud, 17 ′ Messias, 40 ′ Abraham, 82 ′ Leao)

Salernitana-Venice postponed

Fiorentina-Udinese postponed

Juventus-Napoli 1-1 (23 ‘Mertens, 54’ Church)

CLASSIFICATION

Inter 46
Milan 45
Naples 40
Atalanta 38
Juventus 35
Fiorentina 32
Rome 32
Lazio 32
Empoli 28
Bologna 27
Verona 27
Turin 25
Sassuolo 25
Sampdoria 20
Udinese 20
Venice 17
Spice 16
Cagliari 13
Genoa 12
Salerno 8

