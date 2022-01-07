what changes for Juve after the 20th matchday

Listen to the audio version of the article

Serie A results and standings: all the updates of the twentieth day of the championship. Partials and scorers from the fields

All the updates on the twentieth day of A league which will take place today, Thursday 6 January 2022. The results, the standings and the scorers of the matches. There Juventus will face Napoli at 20:45 at the Allianz Stadium.

Thursday 6th January

Bologna-Inter postponed

Sampdoria 1-2 Cagliari (18 ‘Gabbiadini, 55’ Deiola, 71 ‘Pavoletti)

Lazio-Empoli 3-3 (6 ′ Bajrami, 8 ′ Zurkowski, 14 ′ Property, 66 ′ Milinkovic-Savic, 73 ′ Di Francesco, 93 ′ Milinkovic-Savic)

Spezia-Verona 1-2 (59 ‘Caprari, 70’ Caprari, 85 ‘Erlic)

Atalanta-Turin postponed

Sassuolo-Genoa 1-1 (7 ‘Right, 55’ Berardi)

Milan-Roma 3-1 LIVE (7 ′ Giroud, 17 ′ Messias, 40 ′ Abraham, 82 ′ Leao)

Salernitana-Venice postponed

Fiorentina-Udinese postponed

Juventus-Napoli 1-1 (23 ‘Mertens, 54’ Church)



CLASSIFICATION

Inter 46

Milan 45

Naples 40

Atalanta 38

Juventus 35

Fiorentina 32

Rome 32

Lazio 32

Empoli 28

Bologna 27

Verona 27

Turin 25

Sassuolo 25

Sampdoria 20

Udinese 20

Venice 17

Spice 16

Cagliari 13

Genoa 12

Salerno 8