what changes for sales and rentals- Corriere.it

The European Commission will present on 14 December a proposal to revise the energy standards of public and private buildings. The Commission’s goal – with the revision of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive – is to meet the 55% cut in CO2 emissions in 2030 and to achieve climate neutrality in the European Union by 2050.

For this reason, among the proposed measures, there is that of blocking the sale and therent from houses that consume too much energy.

The rules – which will be more stringent with respect to what is currently foreseen – will apply both to buildings that need to be built, and to those to be restored, and in the event of the sale or renewal of rental contracts on existing properties.

The draft revision of the directive (Francesca Basso writes about it here) establishes the performance standards of buildings.

However, it will have to go through two other decisive steps: review and approval by the European Parliament and the European Council.

But what do you foresee for the moment? Let’s go by points.

What is the energy class?

To understand the proposed revision of the directive, one must start from a fundamental concept: that energy rating. It is a value pigeonholed into a classification system that evaluates the energy needs of the buildings.

To determine it, several parameters are taken into consideration ranging from its functioning to its structure.

There is a document that certifies the energy class of a building, it is called Ape (Energy Performance Certificate).

The highest value A4, the lowest G.

The closer a building is to level A4, the less it consumes energy for heating, cooling, maintaining the room temperature and powering household appliances.

How do you calculate the energy class of your home?

As explained here by Massimiliano Jattoni from Asn, the energy declaration or Ape is issued only by accredited subjects or bodies (for example the surveyor or the architect). The calculation is carried out on the basis of various factors: the size of the house, the quality of the materials and fixtures, the dispersion of heat, the presence or absence of renewable energy sources, the climatic conditions and any renovations and improvements. of the building.

The certificate is valid for 10 years if no interventions are made on the property: otherwise, the Ape must be renewed. The certification of an apartment can cost between 150 and 300 euros.

What are the proposals?

The draft provides for the obligation that:

– the public buildings from 2027 belong as minimum to class F (goodbye to class G, therefore, which is the worst); from 2030 they will have to rise to class E;

– all the residential properties, i.e. houses and apartments, are at least in class F from 1 January 2030 and rise to at least class E from 2033.

The revision also provides for the modification of the energy efficiency certification of buildings. The level of certification of the Member States will have to follow more stringent rules: from 31 December 2025 the certificate will have to follow a European model, unlike what happens now. Member States currently have more discretion in drawing up the model.

The certificate for buildings and houses that are built, sold, renovated or even in case of renewal of the lease (until now it was in the case of a new contract) it must be released by law.

Translated: buildings with energy class G, the lowest step in the ranking of energy performance, will be out of the market if they do not improve in level.

Are there any exceptions?

Yes, the directive provides for exemptions, reserved for buildings that are considered historic, dedicated to worship, protected or less than 50 square meters in extension.

Are there any incentives?

Yes, they are also provided incentives which can be used by Member States to incentivize and promote the redevelopment of buildings (both public and private).

They will be able to provide financial instruments (such as loans and mortgages) and other measures to stimulate investments dedicated to the energy renovation of buildings. But states will also be able to intervene at a regulatory level, make use of the Recovery Plan, use the Social Climate Fund, funds for cohesion policy and the InvestEu program.

How the real estate market directive will be reflected?

It will not be easy for the Commission to push through the new rules. A change of this magnitude in the rules of the energy requalification of buildings will entail a large-scale intervention required in many Member States, where most buildings are below the new energy class minimum.

If we take into consideration the Italian situation, around 20 million buildings are at risk.

According to the latest cadastral statistics in Italy there are 35,265,464 residential real estate units, as Gino Pagliuca writes here.

The houses in class G would be 12.6 million, those in class F 8.9 million.

A considerable amount of real estate units to be restored, which would require a considerable amount of funds: according to Nomisma estimates, we are talking about a figure equivalent to one year of GDP, which would require considerable recourse to the public coffers.



