what changes for Smart TVs

It took a while and was finally announced without much fuss, but it arrived: Google released the official and stable version of Android TV 12, its latest operating system for Smart TVs which is used by many manufacturers such as TCL, Hisense, Panasonic, Xiaomi, Metz and many more.









The first beta of the new operating system for televisions dates back to July 2021 and the final version was expected for September (Android TV 11, in fact, was released in September 2020), but it did not and Google took a couple of months longer than expected for fine-tune the new Android TV. Now, however, the final version of the OS for Google TVs is available to smart television manufacturers and of app developers: it will be up to them, in fact, to allow users to update Smart TVs and create applications compatible with the new version. It will take some time, in the meantime let’s see the main ones new in Android TV 12.

Android TV 12: the news

Android TV 12 is not a revolution, but it brings gods technical improvements, atinterface and to privacy of users. From a technical point of view, both the management of HDR and surround sound content and the management of different refresh rates between one content and another improve.

Support for the standard also arrives HDMI CEC 2.0, latest version of the technology that allows (among other things) to manage with a single remote control both the TV and any external audio system, such as a soundbar. It also improves the handling of the tuner for the digital terrestrial TV signal.

With Android TV 12, then, it will be possible to show theuser interface in 4K on Smart TVs equipped with a panel with this resolution (today, however, upscaling is used). From an aesthetic point of view, however, the semi-transparent blurry windows which partially show the background.

Important news also for the privacy: when apps are used that access the microphone or to video camera (if present on the TV), such as those for video calls (Meet, Zoom, Duo …) the operating system shows small icons in the upper right corner of the screen.

This way you can know if there is any app that accesses stealth to microphone and video camera. Also from the operating system, it is possible prohibit access to these components to every single app, exactly as it already happens on Android phones.

Android TV 12: when it arrives

Android TV 12 is available in the official version as of today, but users cannot download and install it on their own. Just as with smartphone operating systems, in fact, even with Android TV the intervention of the hardware manufacturer, which has to adapt the new OS to the individual TV model.

Each manufacturer will choose which models to update and in what times, so today it is not yet possible to know which TVs will be updated to Android TV 12. On the other hand, not even Google itself has made official if, and when, it will update its Chromecast with Google TV (which even stops at Android TV 10).

Different speech for i new Smart TV models that will arrive in the course of 2022: it is probable that, as early as the second quarter of next year, the first televisions with Android TV 12 pre-installed. First it is difficult, because you have to give time to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and all other streaming platforms to update their respective apps.