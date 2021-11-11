what changes for subscribers

The streaming giant Netflix announced an important technical innovation: the start of broadcasts with AV1 codec also for the Smart TV and compatible TV sticks. This is the same codec already used in apps for smartphone from February 202, as well as the same used also by YouTube starting from 2018. AV1, in fact, is a codec made by Alliance for Open Media, a consortium that includes Google, Mozilla and Cisco among the founders, and is open to all.









The advantage of using the AV1 codec is above all one: with the same quality perceived by the viewer the video stream is lighter, or the quality is higher at the same bitrate of the stream. The problem, however, is that not all televisions are compatible with this codec, so the Netflix app will proceed to select and view the AV1 video stream only if it is possible to decode it and view it on the screen. There will, therefore, be a long one period of coexistence between old and new codecs on Netflix (during which nothing will change for subscribers), but it is clear that the streaming platform tends to the single codec and hopes for the spread of smart TVs compatible with this standard.

The advantages of the AV1 codec

Netflix currently uses the codec H-264 AVC, that is Mpeg-4, on most televisions, while using HEVC or VP9 for the 4K. Some of these codecs have a platform implementation cost, while AV1 is a royalty free codec. Clear, therefore, the reason why Netflix will tend to prefer AV1.

From a technical point of view, however, the tests carried out by Netflix show that users do not notice the change of codec. But not only: by measuring different objective quality parameters of the image through the VMAF (Video Multimethod Assessment Fusion) mode, it results that thanks to AV1 it is possible to improve the quality of the streaming while keeping the necessary data band the same.

But, at least initially, Netflix will use the new codec to create lighter video streams in order to avoid the drop in quality at times when the network is most saturated. A limit on which Netflix is ​​working, however, is that ofHDR: currently its implementation of the AV1 codec is not compatible with High dynamic range, but Netflix assures: “Another exciting direction we are exploring is AV1 with HDR. Once again, the Netflix teams are committed to providing the best picture quality possible for our members“.

Which TVs are compatible with AV1

Not all Smart TVs on the market today, neither all TV boxes or USB sticks are compatible with the AV1 codec. Most large manufacturers, such as Samsung, Sony, LG, Panasonic, B&O and TCL, produce compatible models, but not all of their models are.

We cannot therefore show you a precise list: every TV is different and the certainty of compatibility must be sought case by case in the technical specifications of the single model. The same goes for the boxes and TV sticks, which however cost much less than Smart TVs and, consequently, whoever wants experience the benefits of the AV1 now on Netflix you can also think about buying one of these compatible devices, to add to the Smart TV.

