what changes for subscribers

The Sky Go service, which allows you to follow content even on the move, becomes richer and easier to use.

Sky Go, the service that allows Sky subscribers to follow the contents they have joined also in mobility at no additional cost on PCs, smartphones and tablets, it becomes richer. An opportunity not to be missed also for Formula One and MotoGp fans, who want to fully experience the emotions of the race weekends aeven when they have a commitment that prevents them from being in front of the small screen at home.

With the app Sky Go, all functions of Sky Go Plus become included in the subscription, at no additional cost. The “Download & Play”Download the contents Sky and access it even in the absence of a connection, in addition to the Restart, Pause And Replay, to restart a live program from the beginning, pause it or review a scene or game action as many times as you want.

You might be interested – MotoGP, agreement with Sky extended: all the details

Sky Go gets richer: new features for subscribers

The service is easily accessible even for users who have not yet tried the potential of theapp. Once downloaded, you will simply need to log in with your own Sky ID and accept the Terms and Conditions to start viewing. The operation can be carried out without time constraints and wherever you want, both in Italy and in the countries of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway.

There flexibility however, it remains a distinctive feature of the service. It will be possible to associate to each account up to four devices. No.If your needs change, you can change them directly from the app Sky Go or via the My Sky or the Do-It-Yourself area.

For those who have a subscription with Sky Q Satellite (or with box Sky Q without parabola enabled) also becomes possible synchronize Sky Go with the contents on your box, connecting the app to the same Wi-Fi network. This option is intended for accessing the recordings of the Sky Q and many channels Sky on your devices. Not only that, it becomes possible to resume viewing programs, even in another room Sky initiated.