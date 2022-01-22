Credit assignment of the one time tax bonus: crackdown on the new Ristori decree (o Supports ter) for 110% superbonus and home bonuses, but also rental bonuses, sanitization and purchase of PPE. The squeeze, therefore, concerns all those bonuses that could take advantage of the credit transfer and the discount on invoice.

What changes with this stop for businesses and citizens? On the one hand, action is taken to limit fraud, recycling and immeasurable increase in the prices of raw materials for housework, on the other hand the rules for the assignment of credits. The result would be the renegotiation of all the agreements made so far between businesses and citizens, with the risk of blocking the entire construction market.

Let’s see what the draft of the new decree released by ANSA, which was approved by the Council of Ministers on January 21, 2022.

Credit transfer once with the Sostegni ter decree: what changes for tax bonuses?

The rules for the credit assignment and it discount on invoice they could still change with the novelties of the Sostegni ter decree, approved by the CdM on 21 January. The use of the conditional is mandatory because the final version of the decree has not yet been published, and therefore we refer to the draft of the provision.

To change the cards on the table would be article 26 of the draft, Measures to combat fraud in the sector of tax and economic benefits, which eliminates the right to further assign the credit following the first one. In short, the tax credits would be transferable only once.

This time a transitional phase would be foreseen, because the novelty would come into force from 7 February 2022.

The bonuses affected by the credit squeeze are:

home bonuses (super bonus 110%, renovation, eco-bonus, facades, removal of architectural barriers);

the workplace sanitation bonus;

the PPE purchase bonus;

the rental bonus.

What changes? In practical terms, those credits that as of February 7 have already been the subject of a credit transfer or invoice discount may be sold only one more time to other subjects, including banks and financial intermediaries.

Furthermore, in case of violation of the new rules, the contracts will be declared null and void.

Stop the assignment of credit following the first: needy families will be penalized

The aim of this crackdown on the credit transfer rules is to stem fraud and the laundering of millions of euros in tax credits. However, ANCE underlines, it would be yet another change to the legislation. The Dark President of the National Association of Building Constructors stated that this is not the system to curb abuses and irregularities:

“Against fraud, we have long asked for clear rules to avoid speculation, such as the introduction of reference prices for all bonuses and a enterprise qualification system, given the recent proliferation of improvised operators. But so far, apart from some good intentions, nothing has been done, while in this way serious companies are being hit. “

To pay the consequences, concludes Buia, will be the families most in need, because it will be more difficult for businesses to sell credit.

All that remains is to wait for the publication of the decree in the Official Gazette to see if the official version confirms what is present in the draft.