What changes for the referee Serra after the mistake in Milan-Spezia: relegation and a ban

The mistake of the referee Marco Serra in Milan-Spezia will probably cost him a stop as well as a “stain” on his career, but the real challenge for The Hague will be to put him in a position to restart.

If this morning the referee of Milan-Spezia Marco Serra had he simply searched for his name and surname on Google, the scenario he would have faced would have been nothing short of bleak. “Stop and then Serie B“,”What are you up to?“,”Excuses are not enough“,”The mistake is expensive“. It costs dearly to the Rossoneri, of course, who with the potential two points lost at home against the Ligurians see the top of the standings move away, net of a more constant Inter and with a game still to be recovered. But the impact that the San Siro mistake committed in the 92nd minute could have on his career is no less important: at 39 years old – therefore still “young” to stay in the top league – wash away the referee label that compromised a important game in a delicate stage of the tournament will be difficult, and the risk of being remembered as “That of the goal canceled in Messias with La Spezia” it’s tall. The press was not lenient with him: in an off-wave on Dazn the former footballer and now commentator Dario Marcolin let himself go to a “yes, after we attack the referees” just before the advertisement was sent. A way of narrating football that, especially in Italy, exacerbates the episodes, subtracting serenity from the referees.

What Serra may have thought after the whistle that cancels Messias’ goal

It was not like that on the pitch, with the angry but composed reactions of the protagonists of the match: Rebic who almost sympathizes with him, with the ball kicked by Messias still on the net, the exit from the field without any encirclement and Ibrahimovic who consoles him in the locker rooms. Marco Serra immediately realized he was wrong: after the whistle he raised his arms in apology, aware that he was wrong not to wait an extra second before intervening. Perhaps the lack of clarity due to the fatigue of a match that has now reached its recovery time, even if it is precisely then that every mistake becomes heavier and the tiredness of the players themselves opens the door to unexpected events.

Milan-Spezia to be repeated due to a technical error by the referee? What the regulation says

Impossible to know if he was aware of the fact that he was also there to observe him in the stands Marco Gervasoni, deputy designator of Gianluca Rocchi. The fact is that he must have taken over the terror of having compromised the normal course of a match, which is the biggest defeat for a referee. It is easy to hypothesize a subtle and innocent hope – in defense of his work – that that ball kicked on the free-kick that thwarted Messias’s goal could still enter the net. Just as it is imaginable the enormous bitterness for the goal match of Spezia arrived shortly after. And not for a question of typhus or sympathies, but for the controversy that would ensue.

Trust and self-esteem: this is how Serra can start again after the mistake

Tomorrow he will be at the Var for Sassuolo-Cagliari in the Italian Cup, then a stop awaits him, the national break and a restart probably from Serie B. Perhaps a foreclosure with Milan, as it was for Daniele Orsato and Inter after the Pjanic-Rafinha contact. Like all athletes, he will be animated by a strong desire for redemption, to demonstrate that he deserves the fields of A like San Siro. A few weeks away from the spotlight can certainly do him good, to let the spirits cool down but in reality they had already cooled down after the game. AC Milan has made it known that The Hague has formally apologized for the incident, an unprecedented yet dangerous gesture, probably the result of the new opening of the Trentalange management, who now must be good at not depleting Serra’s talent by giving him confidence again as soon as possible: they can be sure that, to whistle, he will always wait an extra second.