what changes for the third dose of the drug

The new circular of the Ministry of Health signed by John Rezza, Director General of Prevention, indicates when and how people who have contracted Covid can be subjected to the vaccination. The document explains how the booster dose of the drug should be managed for the recovered, with i different possible scenarios assessed by the technical-scientific committee for health emergencies.

The indication remains for everyone to undergo the recall in a period that goes from 5 to 6 months after the last dose of the vaccine or after contracting the disease.

Below, in detail, i three cases taken into consideration by the ministerial circular and the indications for healthcare professionals and patients who intend to undergo the booster.

Covid, the indications for the third dose for vaccinated people cured of the virus

The third dose for who it was vaccinated completely with the other two and then contracted the coronavirus is indicated “provided that a minimum interval of at least five months has passed”, or 150 days, “Since the last event”.

For last event means the administration of the second dose of anti Covid vaccine or the diagnosis of positivity to the virus with consequent negativization.

Covid, the indications for the third dose for those who became infected after the first

As for those who got infected instead within 14 days from the administration of the first dose of the anti Covid vaccine, the second injection by the Ministry of Health is indicated in the circular 6 months from the contagion.

After that it will be necessary to wait for an interval of another 5 months, that is 150 days, from the completion of the vaccination cycle, to receive the third dose, in the dosages indicated by Aifa, the Italian drug agency.

Covid, the indications for the third dose for those recovered from the coronavirus

Furthermore, for those who have had Covid and have not been vaccinated within 12 months of recovery, it is also necessary to proceed with the complete vaccination course first and second dose, in the case of Comirnaty by Pfizer and BioNTech or Spikevax by Moderna, or single injection with single-dose drug, such as Vaxzevria by Astrazeneca and Janssen by Johnson & Johnson.

However, the indication is to book the third dose once 5 months have passed, or 150 days, from the second dose.



