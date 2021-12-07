what changes for vaccinated and recovered from Covid

The third dose should be administered 5 months after the first vaccination course. The timing also applies to patients who have had Covid and, therefore, have had a different primary course of vaccination from the others. The circular of the Ministry of Health provides for this with the “Clarifications regarding the administration of the booster dose in subjects already vaccinated and with previous or subsequent SARS-CoV-2 infection”.

But how should patients who have had Covid decide to book the booster dose, that is to say the booster dose?

DOSAGE AND WAITING FOR THE BOOSTER DOSE

The dosage of the booster dose remains the same as for all administrations and waiting times are 5 months. The 150-day wait must start from the last “event”: from the vaccine dose, if you were positive for the covid before, or from the positive result of the test if you were infected after the vaccine.

HOW TO COMPLETE THE PRIMARY VACCINATION CYCLE

For this reason, patients who have had Covid and have not finished the first vaccination cycle must “catch up” with primary coverage.

How?

Patients who have had SARS-CoV-2 infection and have not been vaccinated within 12 months of recovery should proceed with a full primary course as soon as possible: i.e. with two doses of the bi-dose vaccine or one dose of single-dose vaccine.

For patients who, on the other hand, have contracted a SARS-CoV-2 infection within the fourteenth day after the administration of the first dose of vaccine, it is necessary to complete the vaccination course with a second dose within six months of the positive result of the test. detect infection.

Therefore, once the primary phase is completed, a minimum interval of at least five months must elapse to access the administration of a booster dose.