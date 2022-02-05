what changes for vaccinated and unvaccinated- Corriere.it

The circular from the Ministry of Health that eases the rules for those who do not have the third dose or have completed the vaccination cycle for more than 4 months: after five days, a negative swab is needed to exit the quarantine. As long as you have no symptoms

Go from 10 to 5 days there forty for the people not vaccinated (or have only had their primary vaccination course for more than 120 days) who have come into close contact with a positive person. This is what he foresees a circular from the Ministry of Healthwhich updates quarantine and self-monitoring measures for close contacts. According to the provision, which still applies to people who do not show symptoms, the termination of the quarantine is conditional on the negative outcome of a final rapid or molecular test. Furthermore it is mandatory to wear Ffp2 also for the following 5 days. The measure of the 5-day quarantine in cases of close (high-risk) contacts with positives, as stated in the circular, therefore applies to: – not vaccinated;

– those who have not completed the primary vaccination course (for example, they have received only one dose of the two planned vaccines);

– those who have completed the primary vaccination course for less than 14 days;

– those who have “completed the primary vaccination course or who have recovered from a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection for more than 120 days without having received the booster dose”.

These rules apply to asymptomatic patients: anyone who has symptoms must still undergo a tampon. There are several provisions for those who have full vaccination coverage and have also done the booster dose or have been vaccinated / recovered in the last 120 days. As was already foreseen by a previous circular of 31 December last, it is only foreseen for them self-surveillance for five days and the obligation to wear the Fffp2 mask for a total of ten days. If no symptoms have emerged, a negative swab is not needed at the exit, as the decree at the end of December already provided. “For asymptomatic close contacts who received the booster dose, or completed the primary vaccination course within the previous 120 days, or recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection within the preceding 120 days, or recovered after completion of the primary course , there is no quarantine and the 5-day self-monitoring measure is applied ”, explains the circular. A rapid or molecular antigen test is scheduled for the detection of Sars-Cov-2 at the first appearance of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the date of the last close contact with subjects confirmed positive for Covid 19. . So what is the difference made by the new circular? That previously the 5-day quarantine rule was valid only for those who had completed the vaccination cycle or had been cured for more than 120 days, while the other categories still had to undergo the 10-day quarantine. Now, however, all categories, with the exception of those who have the booster dose or have completed the vaccination cycle in the last 120 days, are equalized from a regulatory point of view.

