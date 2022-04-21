what changes from 1 May 2022

Despite the latest Covid bulletin showing a rebound in infections and deaths, Italy continues on the road to reopening. In fact, in just over a week, as Today.it recalls, there will no longer be a need to show the Green Pass to access most of the social activities. From May 1st, green certification will not be necessary to enter workplaces and public places. The only exception to demonstrate vaccination or recovery is for workers in hospitals, clinics and RSA for which the suspension from work remains for those who do not vaccinate, until 31 December.

According to the new rules, the elimination of the green pass concerns:

access to the workplace;

means of public transport;

bars and restaurants also indoors;

canteens and continuous catering;

access of spectators to indoor shows (cinemas, theaters);

sport events;

University students;

spas;

indoor sports and changing rooms;

conventions and congresses;

training courses;

indoor cultural, social and recreational centers;

public competitions;

game rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos;

indoor parties and discos.

Where the green pass is still needed

Until April 30th, we remind you that the basic Green Pass is necessary for eating in canteens, for public competitions, for training courses, for interviews with inmates and for stadiums or for all other outdoor sporting events. The Super Green Pass is used to consume at the bar sitting indoors or at the restaurant indoors, but not those inside hotels, where you can stay without any pass. It is also necessary throughout Italy to go to the gym, swimming pool, wellness centers, to carry out indoor sports activities, to participate in conferences and congresses, to attend recreational centers, for evenings at the disco.

We remind you that the Super Green Pass will be required until the end of 2022 to enter hospitals and facilities for the elderly.