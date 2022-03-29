What changes from March 31 with the end of the state of emergency Covid, the calendar of reopening

From March 31, with the end of the state of emergency, the calendar of reopening begins, which puts an end to all restrictions against Covid. Let’s see what changes over the next few weeks.

There are just two days to go end of the state of emergency Covid, the first turning point in the path that will lead to the end of the restrictions in the space of a few weeks. On March 31, in fact, the colors of the Regions will definitively expire, but also the Technical Scientific Committee and the commissioner structure of General Figliuolo. The message that brings with it the end of the state of emergency, however, is even more profound and significant: after more than two years we pass from an emergency management of the Covid pandemic to an ordinary one. In short, the virus is now part of our life and our society: the famous phase of coexistence with Covid begins on April 1st.

What changes from April 1st, where the green pass will be needed

On April 1st, the rules against Covid change, and a lot: at work, in outdoor activities, on both local and national public transport, at the restaurant and at the bar both outside and inside, the basic green pass will suffice, that is, what is obtained even with a negative buffer; green certification will no longer be needed in shops, public offices, banks and post offices; goodbye to mandatory quarantine for those who have contact with a positive Covid, regardless of vaccination status; farewell to quarantine at school, only those who are positive for Covid will go to distance learning.

What changes from May 1st, goodbye restrictions

Starting from May 1st, however, everything will really change. Or at least so it should be, according to the provisions of the Covid decree published in the Official Gazette. In fact, all restrictions expire on April 30th. This means that, if there were no other news, May 1st would be a real Italian freedom day. Goodbye to masks, even indoors, and to the green pass everywhere except for visiting RSAs and hospitals. The vaccination obligation remains in force until June 15, but then it will be extended only for health personnel until the end of the year.