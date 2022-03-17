what changes from March 31st

With the government’s green light for the new Covid decree, we finally have the timetable for the end of the restrictions. It starts next April 1st with the remodeling of the green pass. Let’s see all the most important dates.

The timetable for the end of the restrictions is finally ready. One month after the announcement by Draghi, who had spoken of a roadmap for exiting the Covid pandemic, the Council of Ministers approved a new decree law which – in fact – sanctions the end of the emergency. Not only because the state of emergency will expire on March 31st, which the government has decided not to renew, but also because the following day – April 1st – the relaxation of the restrictive measures will begin. And therefore we are moving towards the farewell to the green pass – whether it is basic or reinforced – and to the indoor masks, but also at the end of the quarantine for contact with the Covid positives. Let’s see together the calendar established by the government.

What changes from April 1st

Meanwhile, April 1 will be the first day out of the state of emergency. And so goodbye to the colors of the Regions, to the Technical Scientific Committee and to the commissioner structure of General Figliuolo. For those over 50 who work it will be enough to show the basic green pass – and no longer super – as well as for access to public transport. Only for foreign tourists the basic green pass can also be used to access restaurants, while for Italians the super one will still be needed. There will no longer be a limit to seats in the stadiums, where they will return to 100%, while the obligation of quarantine for contact at school and for the unvaccinated will also end. In short, only the positives at Covid will go into isolation. In shops, banks, post offices and public offices the green pass will no longer be mandatory.

The rules from May 1st

Starting May 1st the obligation of the green pass ends practically everywhere (the only exceptions are hospitals and RSA, where it will serve until the end of the year). Furthermore, on the same day there will also be another very important and long-awaited farewell, in addition to the green pass: the mask indoors. According to the government decree, in fact, the personal protective equipment will no longer be mandatory even in interior spaces, including schools.

The news from 15 June

On June 15, however, it ends the obligation to vaccinate against Covid. It will not be renewed, confirmed Minister Speranza, except for one category: health personnel and that of the RSA. For all other categories – from the over 50s to the police, passing through school staff – the vaccination obligation will no longer be in force as of June 16.