what changes from May 1st at work, on buses, in cinemas and theaters

Masks required indoorswhile the debate among experts on the usefulness or otherwise of continuing to use them on the work placeon transport, bus And subwaysto the cinema oa theaterthe government is ready to establish with a new decree where it will still be necessary to continue wearing it. All this while from May 1st the rules for the Green pass.

Green pass and indoor masks, what changes

The new rules, in force since May, will be established by the government with a new decree after having convened and the control room which could suggest some guidelines, such as, for example, that the Green pass remains mandatory to enter hospitals and in health facilities.

Green pass

From 1 May it will no longer be necessary to show the Green pass to enter workplaces and public places, bars and restaurants.

The only exception is “health professions and workers in hospitals and RSAs for whom the suspension from work remains for those who do not get vaccinated, until December 31”.

Therefore, green certification will no longer be necessary to access:

– to the workplace

– in bars and restaurants (even indoors)

– in canteens

– to indoor shows (cinemas, theaters)

– at sporting events

– to wellness centers

– indoor sports activities (changing rooms)

– at conferences and congresses

– training courses, university classrooms

– to cultural, social and recreational centers

– in public competitions

– to gaming rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos

– face-to-face visual interviews with inmates in prisons

– at indoor parties and discos

– on means of transport

Masks

– at work: the obligation to use the mask should be maintained until June

– public offices: the obligation to use the mask should be maintained, to determine whether the surgical mask will suffice or the Ffp2 will still be required

– transport: on buses, subways and trams, the use of the Ffp2 mask should remain mandatory. And the mandatory indication could also remain for airplanes, trains and ships

– cinemas, theaters, concert halls and discos: the mandatory use of the mask could be maintained, to establish whether the surgical mask will be enough or the Ffp2 will still be required as in transport

– bars and restaurants: the obligation to use the mask even indoors should be removed

– stadium: no mask required (outdoors)

– sports halls: the obligation to use the mask indoors should be maintained

Bassetti: “Mask compulsory indoors only for transport and hospitals”

«The obligation to wear a mask indoors is an exaggerated rule, we are one of the few countries in Europe to maintain it. It is absolutely right to keep the obligation on means of transport, but for other places, such as offices or cinemas, a recommendation makes more sense. I remain of the idea that it is time to get out of the compulsory phase and move on to recommendations ». Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, underlines this to Adnkronos Salute, traveling to Lisbon for the European Congress of Infectious Diseases.

“Although Portugal is a country very affected by Covid-19, but also among the most vaccinated in Europe – he says – here the mask is no longer mandatory, except on public transport and in hospitals”. “This could also be done in Italy – continues Bassetti – to maintain the obligation in public transport, hospitals, Rsa, pharmacies and get a recommendation in other places. Instead, they want to continue with this strategy of terror, which, however, I don’t know where it leads. You cannot go on forever with obligations, you have to get out of this logic that we entered two years ago: I continue to argue that very stringent recommendations should be given on the use of the mask. For example, it is good that elderly and frail people continue to use it ».

