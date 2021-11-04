what changes from speed limits to parking restrictions

They were expected measures. News that could have upset the rules for the use of electric scooters. Eventually the new rules will have a major impact but they seem not to be able to be classified as the revolution that some expected.

The measures were announced by the Minister of Transport, Enrico Giovannini, and are contained in the Infrastructure decree which Parliament is about to convert into law. The provision contains important news not only on scooters but in general on the Traffic Laws and on fines.

Among the novelties for scooters there will not be some of the measures that were expected: no obligation to helmet nor of plate nor, much less, the obligation to cover insurance. However, the ministry will have to study these possibilities and report – within 180 days – to parliamentary committees.

On the other hand, among the main innovations there is the tightening of speed limits and the prohibition of parking on the sidewalks. It also changes for the obligation of arrows and for stop. In any case, a soft line with not too strict rules is chosen. There remains the risk – as Il Sole 24 Ore warns, summarizing all the new rules – that some rules are not applicable due to the lack of controls.

Scooters, what are the new speed limits

The first novelty concerns the Speed ​​Limit: it will go from the current 25 km / h to 20 km / h with a slight reduction. However, the limit of 6 km / h remains in pedestrian areas. The big difference in built-up areas remains unchanged compared to vehicles that can circulate at 50 km / h, a difference that is considered dangerous. It should also be remembered that controlling speed with scooters is anything but simple.

No parking on pavements for scooters

The decree introduces the no parking on pavements for scooters. However, the removal, considered inapplicable to scooters also due to the difficulties of removing a vehicle without a license plate with the risk that the owner cannot be identified and traced.

According to the highway code the possible sanctions for no parking there are two: 41 or 87 euros. Probably for scooters the 41 euro one will be applied, which is valid for two-wheeled vehicles.

Another problem is the notification of the fine: since there is no plate, the brigade must wait for the driver to return to deliver the document. In any case, the municipalities will be able to dedicate some areas of the sidewalks to the parking of scooters, by publishing the GPS coordinates on the website: special folders or strips will not necessarily be needed.

Since there will be the obligation of arrows and stops

Arrows and stop will be mandatory for all scooters sold starting from 1 July 2022. Those in circulation, on the other hand, will have to adapt by 1 January 2024. If they do not have the required characteristics, the confiscation. So not only if the arrows and stops are missing, but also in the case of a modified engine or frame modification.

Fines and rules for scooters

As regards the fines it remains the same for scooters 30% discount in case of payment within five days. The amount doubles if you pay over 60 days. In general, scooters are equated with cycles and all the rules to which they are subject.

An exception is for the scopes of circulation: outside built-up areas it is only possible on cycle paths. Scooters must be driven by those who have at least 14 years old and for minors there is the obligation to wear the helmet. In case of darkness it is also mandatory to have reflective vests, the white or yellow front light and the red rear light.