what changes in 2022 for a million Italians

The Government has proposed a maxi amendment to the 2022 maneuver, under examination by the Senate Budget Commission, which could radically change theIRAP, or the regional tax on productive activities, for the year to come. A change of course that could benefit a million Italians.

IRAP, what it is and who does not have to pay it

The IRAP is due for the usual exercise of a autonomously organized activity aimed at the production or exchange of goods and the provision of services, including private non-commercial entities, administrations and public entities.

Do not the following categories are required to pay IRAP.

Collective investment schemes, with the exception of investment companies with variable capital.

Pension funds.

Economic groups of European interest (except for specific regulations).

Some subjects who carry out agricultural activities on the basis of the laws governing IRAP.

Cooperatives and consortia.

Natural persons carrying out business activities, arts or professions applying the flat-rate regime.

They may soon be added to this list new subjects.

Irap, what should change in 2022

Once the parliamentary process is concluded, with the approval of both chambers, the IRAP could undergo an important change. The tax reform proposed by the Draghi government could indeed to delete wholly or partially this tax.

It would be abolished for i little ones taxpayers, i.e. professionals, self-employed workers and partnerships. While the larger companies, i.e. joint-stock companies, will pay a new tax that will include both Irap and IRES, corporate income tax.

The last requirement for those who are required to pay IRAP, therefore, will be the balance for the tax period of 2021. But be careful. Any reform will not be retroactive, and for this reason, even if it does pass, those who have pending disputes will have to continue to pay.

Irap, because it could be eliminated

The provision aims to simplify the payment of taxes, thus eliminating the requirement of autonomous organization, a fundamental element of the Irap regulation and often the source of disputes, in tax and legal matters.

With the new maneuver, only commercial companies will be required to pay, which by their nature implicitly have an autonomous organization to carry out business operations.

We have explained here who benefits from the cut of Irpef and Irap and here the other amendments to the 2022 maneuver. Some time ago we brought you here the measures of the fiscal maneuver designed by Draghi.