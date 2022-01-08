what changes in the bill this year

It is talked about everywhere. The canon Rai it will be separated from the bill and must also be paid by those who use devices other than television. Although there is a fear of an increase in tax evasion, with levels that will return to previous years. But what really changes in 2022? Let’s clarify how the Rai license fee is paid this year and who is entitled to the exemption.

Rai 2022 license fee, can you no longer pay your bill? Let’s be clear

First of all we clarify that also for 2022 the Rai license fee will have to be paid together with the electricity bill. The change will in fact take place in 2023, at the explicit request of the European Commission. If the government does not change this method of collection, our country will not be entitled to receive the funds of the Pnrr, which we told you about here.

The motivation is simple. For Brussels, it is not permissible for a private company operating in the energy sector to be able to collect a tax, on behalf of the State, relating to a different sector from your own.

For this reason, starting from January 2023 we should return to the old model, with the payment of the Rai fee separate from the bill, even if a new peak of tax evaders, as was already the case with the old system in place before 2016.

Rai 2022 fee, can you also pay for smartphones, tablets and computers?

Only those who own a television he has to pay the TV license. However, today it is possible to see Rai, and most of the other networks, also through smartphones, tablets and computers. Devices that do not fall within the definition, because in fact they cannot receive, decode and display the digital terrestrial signal or satellite.

Although there are specific equipment, in fact, the most direct way to watch TV through smart devices and PCs is to connect to Internet, but this possibility is not contemplated by the law.

For years, attempts have also been made to regulate it streaming, considering that through RaiPlay it is possible to access all Rai contents live and on demand.

But the Italian Parliament has ditched all the bills on the Rai fee for smartphones, which we have talked about here. The big news for 2022, therefore, is that there will be no big news. But beware of expired exemptions.

Rai 2022 fee, who has to pay, how much, when and how

Based on the provisions of the Mise on 20 April 2016, the presence of a television set is assumed for each family unit with an electric user. Because of this every family is required to pay the fee in the bill.

The amount of the fee is equal to 90 euros the year, divided into 10 monthly installments from 9 euros each, which are paid from January to October together with the electricity bill. The fee can also be paid with the F24 model of the reference year or with the charge in the pension.

Rai 2022 fee, who is entitled to the exemption and how to get it

Through a specific model, anyone who owns an electricity user can declare to not own any television set, and therefore be exempt from paying this tax. But be careful. The exemptions apply only for one year, and you need to submit a new one every year. Here is the guide to ask for the exemption of the Rai fee.

Citizens who have completed are also exempted 75 years, who have an annual income of their own and that of their spouse not exceeding 8,000 euros and do not have cohabitants with their own income. Also in this case for the exemption it is necessary to submit a self-certification. The other category not required to pay the fee is that of diplomats and the military foreigners.