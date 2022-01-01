what changes in the cars of 2022. The possibilities of Ferrari

The world championship of Formula 1 of the 2022 will score a Revolution with regard to the regulations of the highest automobile category. These regulations have been specifically designed to make the races more spectacular and balanced and with a greater number of overtaking. But it will really be like that? It will only be understood when the new cars hit the track.

F1 2022, the weight of the cars and the diameter of the tires increase

Let’s see what the major changes compared to the regulations in force in Circus until 2021. First of all, the weight of the car will go down from the current ones 752 to 790 kilograms including the pilot and excluding fuel. Then, and this is the most noticeable change to the naked eye, the tires, always provided by Pirelli, will have circles with a diameter of 18 pcs (460mm) instead of from 13 (330mm). The shoulder of the gum will be lowered, going from 170mm to 135mm, so the tire will be stiffer.

The tread will have the same width, 305 mm at the front and 405 mm at the rear, but the overall diameter will rise from 660 to 720 mm and, Pirelli guarantees, will have a less degradation compared to the current one allowing the riders to be more aggressive in the corners. The circles, a solution already introduced a little over ten years ago and then abolished, will be covered externally from a lenticular carbon disc which will have an aerodynamic function to clean the air flows outside the wheels.

Aerodynamic revolution in 2022

And aerodynamics will be what it looks like will change more and it will have more importance in this year’s single-seaters. First and foremost, the front and rear ailerons will be noticeably simplified, without flow deviators and various devilry (apart from the DRS, which will remain for overtaking) to make the cars faster on the straight, but in this way there will be less vertical downforce, which will be recovered with theground effect.

Again it is one reintroduction, not through the so-called “Miniskirts” from the late seventies and early eighties, then banned, but with the so-called conduits with “Venturi effect”, with which the cars will be more stable in corners but above all they will have more aerodynamic downforce, that is, they will be more glued to the ground and will be able to make more use of the wake effect when overtaking thanks also to the rear wing, which must be wider and higher.

Ground effect will lead to more overtaking in 2022

Put simply, thanks to the ground effect and increased aerodynamic stability, you should have an greater balance of values between the cars of the various teams, and there should be more overtaking. According to some tests, a 2021 car lost about 35% of downforce at a distance of 20 meters from the car in front and about 47% at a distance of 10 meters, percentages that should decrease respectively to 4% and al 18%.

However, the current hybrid power unit will not change, which will maintain a turbo 1.6-liter V6, while the share of fuel with biological components will rise from 5.75% to 10%. Finally, the new frames will need to be able to absorb the 48% and the 15% more energy in the crash test at the front and rear respectively, thus making the cars safer.

F1 2022, Verstappen and Hamilton still favorites

The world championship of the year that has just ended and was won by Max Verstappen on the last lap of the last Grand Prix ad Abu Dhabi towards Lewis Hamilton was, according to many, the most exciting in the history of Formula 1. But whoever says so forgets, perhaps deliberately, the farce race of Spa-Francorchamps and various other decisions by the race direction, including that of the last Grand Prix, which they completely have falsified the conduct of the competitions.

Even with the new regulations Red Bull And Mercedes, starting from the best hybrid base, the favorite teams will remain, but it will be necessary to see how they will manage to keep the cars competitive with the new suspension and brake systems, which will inevitably be the ones that will have to be rethought due to the increase in the diameter of the new tires. . And in this struggle to make a quantum leap in terms of mechanics and aerodynamics, of course, we also hope that the Ferrari can be competitive for the drivers ‘and constructors’ titles.

How Ferrari can bridge the gap in 2022

The House of Maranello has experienced a difficult and unsatisfactory 2021 (read victories), as had been expected, however, the average return was higher than previously thought, mainly thanks to Carlos Sainz. In fact, the Spaniard is not never withdrawn in 22 Grands Prix and installed himself in fifth position in the final standings (first driver not Red Bull or Mercedes), bypassing a Charles Leclerc which instead has a little disappointed expectations alternating notable peaks in performance with gross errors, such as the one at the end of qualifying for Montecarlo which prevented him from participating in the race after he took pole position.

Ferrari most likely currently has the more balanced driver pair (upwards) of Formula 1: if the designers and engineers were to get the right mix in the new car to be able to compete for both titles, pilots and builders, both Sainz and Leclerc could really play something important. But we will understand all this only in a few months, when the drivers will drive on the track and not just in the simulator.

