what changes, new silence-assent rule

In the transition from salary to pension, let’s see what changes. Precisely, what could change with the new rule on silence-assent. This mechanism, in particular, will be triggered in a year after the same thing happened in 2007.

From salary to retirement, with the rule on silent assent, the worker will have to make a choice six months after retirement. That is, to communicate to the company whether to keep the severance indemnity (TFR). Or whether to pay automatically its liquidation in pension funds.

From salary to retirement. What changes with the new rule on silent assent?

So, with regard to what changes with the new rule on silent assent, from salary to retirement the severance indemnity (TFR) can become one key tool. In order to obtain, in effect, an additional pension with the liquidation.

From salary to pension, the new rule on silent assent is part of the confrontation between the Italian government led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi. And the trade unions of CGIL, CISL and UIL. Since one of the three thematic tables that have been set up focuses precisely on supplementary pension.

As reported in this article. While the other two thematic tables they focus on pensions for young people and women, and flexibility in leaving. Both to overcome the quota 102. Both to definitively abandon, from salary to pension, the penalties that, at the time of the Monti government, were introduced with the Fornero law.

The new rule on silent consent to obtain a super pension

With the new rule on silence-assent, the clear objective, from salary to retirement, is to relaunch supplementary pensions. And to allow workers, at the time of retirement, to obtain a super-pension. Given by the sum of the check INPS.

And that deriving from the supplementary pension. With the trade unions that in this regard, however, are asking for an information and financial education campaign that is adequate on the new rule.