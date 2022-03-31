what changes, the Covid- Corriere.it rules

Of Monica Guerzoni and Fiorenza Sarzanini

Stop quarantine for close contacts: daily tests only for health professionals. General Petroni, successor of Figliuolo

From tomorrow the new rules for the containment of Covid 19 will apply. In many places you can enter without a green pass, in others you will only need the basic one. The rules for the isolation of those who are positive do not change: 7 days if vaccinated, 10 if you are not immunized or if the last dose was more than 120 days old. Instead, the quarantine changes for those who have had close contacts with infected people: self-monitoringwith the obligation to wear Ffp2indoors or in the presence of gatherings, until the tenth day following the date of the last close contact, it applies to those who are vaccinated and those who are not. The health workers must perform a antigen or molecular test for 5 days from the last contact with a positive. General Tommaso Petroni was appointed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi as successor of Francesco Paolo Figliuolo to direct the completion of the vaccination campaign.

The super green pass remains for hospitals and cinemas From 1 to 30 April the reinforced green pass – which is obtained if you have been vaccinated for less than 120 days or cured – will be mandatory for:

– indoor swimming pools, swimming centers, gyms, team and contact sports, wellness centers (also within accommodation facilities)

– changing rooms and showers

– conferences and congresses

– indoor cultural, social and recreational centers

– holidays, including those after ceremonies



– gaming rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos

– dance halls e discos



– cinemas, theaterssports halls

– health facilities

Green certification will no longer be required from 1 May.

The basic green pass required for airplanes and stadiums From 1 to 30 April the basic green pass, which is obtained with a certificate of vaccination, healing, or with an antigenic (valid for 48 hours) or molecular (valid for 72 hours) buffer will be mandatory to access:

– indoor bars and restaurants

– public competitions, public and private training courses

– interviews in prison

– outdoor shows

– stages

– planes

– trains

– ships and ferries (excluding connections in the Strait of Messina and with the Tremiti Islands)

– tourist buses or coaches that make connections between regions.

From 1 May green certification will no longer be required for any of these places.

Masks: when to use surgical or Ffp2 In all places indoors from 1st to 30th April compulsory surgical mask.

In discot

eca the mask can be removed at the time of the dance.

In bars and restaurants it must be worn when not at the table.

In the following places, however, it is mandatory to wear the Ffp2:

– planes

– ships and ferries used for interregional transport services

– trains



– tourist coaches or for connecting different regions

– buses, subways, trams, school buses

– cable cars, gondola lifts and chairlifts with a windscreen dome

– cinemas, theaters, concert halls, sports competitions inside the sports halls.

School, in Dad only the positives, self-monitoring for other students If there are in the classes four cases the activities continue in the presence and teachers, educators and children over the age of six use the Ffp2 masks for ten days from the last contact with a positive person. In case of onset of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, it must be carried out a test.

Pupils in isolation due to Covid infection can follow the school activity in the integrated digital teaching mode accompanied by specific medical certification certifying the health conditions of the pupil.

You can go back to class proving to have carried out a rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result.

Work: a tampon is enough even for the over 50s. Exception for the sanitary staff Until June 15, 2022, the vaccination obligation remains for some professional categories – school staff and police forces – and for the over 50s but to go to work it will be sufficient to show the basic green pass, which is obtained with the swab. And therefore suspension from functions and salary is no longer envisaged for those not vaccinated.

For those over 50 who are not vaccinated, the 100 euro fine will remain, which will be paid by the Revenue Agency.

For healthcare personnel and RSA employees, the vaccination obligation remains until 31 December 2022.

Who is not in good standing must be suspended from duties and salary until it is up to date with vaccinations.

Tourism, if hotel guests free access to restaurants and swimming pools From 1 April it will be possible to stay in hotels and other structures without having a green pass.

Customers who stay in hotels and facilities can access bars and restaurantsat gyms and swimming poolsto wellness centers without the basic green pass.

Those who do not stay in hotels and structures must instead show the basic green pass for all the services found inside.

Access to:

– shops

– public offices

-post offices

-banks

In all these places it is necessary to wear the mask and avoid gatherings.