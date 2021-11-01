what changes with post office book and current account?

What happens with the post office book and current account following the new cash limit that will start from January 1, 2022?

The money it’s no guarantee of happiness, but it helps solve a lot of problems. A clear demonstration of this is the fact that every product or service of our interest, in order to be purchased, inevitably needs an economic counterpart. Speaking of money, it is good to remember that starting from 1 January 2022 we will have to deal with important news, as regards limits to be respected.

The latter, of course, have consequences with them. Precisely in this area, therefore, many people ask themselves if there is a risk of running into problems with regards to withdrawals and deposits with postal booklet and current account. So let’s go into the details and see what to expect.

Cash, keep an eye on the new limit: everything you need to know

THE current accounts often end up in the sights of the tax authorities, which seeks in this way to discover any cases of tax evasion. It is precisely in this context that the various measures implemented by the executive are inserted. The latter aimed at discouraging the use of cash, on the other hand favoring payments with traceable payment instruments. In this regard it is good to remember that, starting from January 1, 2022, the ceiling for cash payments will be lowered further.

It will no longer be € 1,999.99, but 999.99 euros. This means that starting from next year it will no longer be possible to transfer more than one thousand euros using cash. In the event that a payment has to be made for an amount higher than the limit set for the use of cash, therefore, it will be necessary to use traceable tools such as credit card or debit card, but also check or bank transfer.

What changes with current account withdrawals and deposits

An undoubtedly important novelty, with many wondering if they risk running into problems with regards to withdrawals and deposits with postal booklet and current account. Well, as already mentioned, to make payments in the shop or for professional services, the cash limit will be, starting from January 2022, of 999.99 euros.

At the same time it will be possible to continue to withdraw and pay from your current account or post office book for higher amounts. In fact, there are no limits regarding withdrawals and deposits. In any case, it is advisable to pay attention, as in the presence of withdrawals exceeding a thousand euros, the bank may ask for explanations. Depending on the answer, then, the lender might decide to report the affair to the Financial Intelligence Unit.

READ ALSO >>> Poste Italiane, definitely skipping the line at the counters is possible: the trick you don’t expect

The taxpayer must therefore be able to justify the origin of money. Otherwise, the Revenue Agency may think that this is a case of tax evasion. In this case, as is easy to imagine, you would end up running into sanctions, often very heavy. While it is true that there are no particular limits regarding withdrawals and payments, therefore, it is always good to be careful, in order to avoid unpleasant inconveniences.