what changes with the maneuver

The final go-ahead has arrived from the Chamber of Deputies to the maneuver of 2022, with 355 votes in favor and 45 against. The new budget law is expansive and provides for the allocation of funds and the use in deficit of a total sum of over 32 billion euros for the measures to be implemented during the next year.

Among the important news are the long-awaited extension of the 100% Superbonus, with important innovations that should allow access to the facility to a much wider audience, the introduction of a new bonus construction and other interventions aimed at the areas affected by the earthquake.

Superbonus 110%: what changes in 2022, the new modalities

The income ceiling proposed for individual homes at the Superbonus 110% did not go into action. The concession is therefore extended for the whole of 2022 also for the cottages single houses, but on condition that at least 30% of the works have been completed and paid for by June 30, 2022.

The Superbonus 110% has instead been officially extended for the whole of 2022 and until 31 December 2023 for the interventions carried out by the autonomous institute Homes popular and equivalents and by cooperatives. In this case the condition is that by June 30, 2023 at least 60% of the overall works are carried out.

For condominiums, the measure is extended to 2025 (here the latest clarifications of the Revenue Agency on the Superbonus for condominiums), but the refund percentage will drop from year to year, as follows.

2022: 110%.

2023: 110%.

2024: 70%.

2025: 65%.

However, it remains at 110% for all areas affected by earthquakes. The 110% Superbonus was also extended to RSAs, non-profit organizations, and homes with district heating.

Another big news is that the deduction now applies to both towing and towing jobs, including those for photovoltaics, and the new rules should no longer distinguish between the two types of intervention.

Building bonuses and other home bonuses: what changes in 2022

With the new maneuver of 2022 comes a new building bonus, of 75%, to reduce the architectural barriers. For the moment it is only funded for 2022.

The furniture bonus was also reconfirmed, as explained here, with revised roof a 10 thousand euros, and the water bonus, which we talk about here. Also known as the faucet bonus, it allows for easier purchase and installation of systems filtering water to reduce water consumption. Bad news on the other hand for the face bonus, which goes from 90% to 60%.