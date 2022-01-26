What changes with the merger between Vodafone and Iliad

As anticipated in recent days by various press organs throughout Europe, it now appears that the thing is done merger between Vodafone and Iliad as regards the activity of the two companies in Italy. Discussions between the boards of the two telecommunications companies are still ongoing, according to several sources close to the matter. The British Vodafone and the French Iliad would be studying ways to group their respective ones activities in our country so as to reduce competition and increase margins.

According to what was collected and disclosed by the British news agency Reuters, the top executives of Iliad would be working with the US investment bank Lazard on how to set strategic plans for the short and long term. And it is precisely these hours that the Parisian operator makes its debut in the fixed broadband in Italy. A move that further strengthens its position within the Peninsula, where Iliad has now become a stable player in the sector.

Merger between Vodafone and Iliad: a deal to monopolize the scene in Italy

In fact, according to what was published by Reuters, it is noted that an agreement between Vodafone and Iliad would create a giant in the field of telecommunications which is unprecedented in the history of our country. The deal would have a decisive impact on the mobile line market (i.e. the one to operate smartphones and tablets, the only market in which Iliad is active with 8.6 million subscribers): the new subject would have a coverage of about 36% nationwide and combined revenues of nearly 6 billion euros.

Several local newspapers are also treating the issue with interest. “There competition on tariffs and Tim’s plan to separate the network and the service company pushes for a consolidation of the sector, ”wrote Repubblica in recent weeks. The discussions come in fact while Tim is still evaluating the 10.8 billion euro tender offer of the US fund Kkr.

So far, the direct interested parties have not yet commented directly, even if there had already been several rumors about it. Iliad had made no secret of wanting to take the path of consolidation. Just last January 13, the number one of Iliad Italia, Benedetto Levi, said the French firm was open to buying from a rival operator. “If a company, in whole or in part, becomes available on the market, we will evaluate it without any preconceptions”, he told Il Sole 24 Ore.

Owned by the 54-year-old French billionaire Xavier Niel, Iliad was founded in 1990 and at the moment it still remains much smaller in size than Vodafone. This is confirmed by the numbers of the respective earnings. To date, the American company has an annual turnover of approx 5 billion euros as regards investments in Italy, a country in which it has been active since 1994, when it debuted on the telephony market under the name of Omnitel Pronto Italia spa. On the contrary, the French company has only been operating in our country for a few years and its turnover in the Peninsula still remains much lower, settling around 674 million euros nodded.