what changes with the new system

ATM withdrawals, will be changed on commission system. A real one Revolution, proposed by the same company that manages the service and that theAntitrust could approve in the next months.

Enter the TheWam community and receive all the news on Whatsapp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

A revolution that will weigh all sin the pockets of citizens. And which has many chances of being approved because it embraces the line strongly adopted by the government: hasten the end of cash in favor of the digital one to stem tax evasion.

It is no coincidence that it will come into effect from January the new withdrawal limit of cash: from 2,000 to 1,000.

ATM withdrawals: what you pay for today

But back to the ATM withdrawal and try to understand what will happen a few months from now.

At the moment the ATM service is based on an interchange fee of 49 cents euro, money that the issuing bank recognizes to the institution that owns the automatic teller machine (ATM) where the withdrawal is made.

It is not the only cost. Each user in fact pays uvariable commission according to when it is foreseen in the contract established by the bank when it issued the card.

There are some banking institutions, especially online ones, that allow you to do free withdrawals if the limit of 100 euros is exceeded.

Receive the latest updates on bonuses, work and personal finance on your mobile every day: join the whatsapp group, the Telegram group and the Facebook group. Write all your questions on Instagram. Watch the free bonus video guides on the YouTube channel

ATM withdrawals: what changes

This is what happens today. What changes for ATM withdrawals if the Antitrust Authority gives its green light in April?

In that case orany bank may apply and independently a tariff to be imposed for each request for cash. The cost of the commission will be disclosed each time the withdrawal is authorized.

There will therefore be no single cost. They may vary from bank to bank. Although it is possible that a maximum price beyond which credit institutions will not be able to go.

ATM withdrawals: the consequences

So the antitrust authority has until April to approve the ATM project. The market regulator is focusing in particular on one point: checking whether the free commission system may have any consequences on the market, that is to say: restrict or distort competition.

Before the new system becomes operational, however, the project must be approved by theAntitrust who has time to examine it until next April. The market control authority must in fact assess whether the changes to the commission system may constitute an agreement “capable of restricting or distorting competition”.

ATM withdrawals: consumer protests

The Antitrust assessment was also requested by consumer protection associations.

These are the points of greatest concern:

the new system penalizes bank customers which are less widespread in the area and therefore have fewer branches available: for them the withdrawal from the ATM will cost more because they will have to pay the commission decided by another bank;

which are less widespread in the area and therefore have fewer branches available: for them the withdrawal from the ATM will cost more because they will have to pay the commission decided by another bank; totally online banks , which therefore do not have physical branches, will come penalized ;

, which therefore do not have physical branches, will come ; you do a p ace behind the transparency of economic conditions for customers, also because many may not know the commission costs of individual banks. They will find out only a few moments before the withdrawal and those costs will not be included in the expense summary;

for customers, also because many may not know the commission costs of individual banks. They will find out only a few moments before the withdrawal and those costs will not be included in the expense summary; there is also the risk for many customers who today do not pay any fees for withdrawing cash at the ATM of finding themselves to pay and always commissions.

ATM withdrawals: distorted competition

For Altroconsumo “the new rules proposed by Bancomat risk reducing competition and the possibility of controlling the various products on the market”. And this not only for ATM withdrawals, but also sul current account relationship.

Finally, this “revolution” of ATM withdrawals favors the large Italian banks to the disadvantage of those not very present in the area but which are often the most economically convenient.