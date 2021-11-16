what changes with the Taproot update? Open challenge against Ethereum

It happened. In the last few days the Bitcoin was finally the protagonist of an important update. Let’s talk about Taproot, the first update in four years. And like any self-respecting update, it brings with it a new wave of optimism in the world of cryptocurrencies, in which Bitcoin, as we know, is king, along with new opportunities.

The Taproot update improves privacy and transaction efficiency and, above all, unleashes the potential of smart contracts on Bitcoin, with the aim of eliminating the need for intermediaries to carry out transactions.

Unlike the latest Bitcoin update – dating back to 2017 – Taproot boasts widespread support in the sector, thanks to the potential impact that the changes bring with them and the changes themselves, which bring BTC to the same level as Ethereum in the race to conquest of the DeFi.

Bitcoin: what changes with the Taproot update

The most anticipated change on the Bitcoin network involves digital signatures, the fingerprint that everyone leaves on every transaction.



To date the crypto uses called the algorithm Elliptic Curve Digital Signature, which creates a signature from the private key that controls the Bitcoin wallet of whoever is carrying out the transaction and ensures that the Bitcoin can only be spent by the rightful owner. Taproot adds the signatures Schnorr, unreadable on multi-signature transactions. Be careful though. This variation does not lead to an improvement in the anonymity of one’s Bitcoin address on the public blockchain, but it makes the simple indistinguishable transactions from the more complex ones and composed of several signatures.

In practice, this translates into greater privacy: your keys will no longer have the same visibility on the blockchain.

Empty for Bitcoin smart contracts

This change on the digital signature front is behind the turning point for i smart contracts on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Taproot makes smart contracts cheaper and smaller in terms of space they occupy on the blockchain. To date these can be created both on the main layer of the Bitcoin protocol and on the Lightning Network, a payment platform based on Bitcoin that allows the execution of instant transactions. Smart contracts running on the Lightning network typically allow faster and cheaper transactions, often even at the cost of a fraction of a cent, while a transaction on the main layer is significantly more expensive.

The developers had long since begun to rely on Lightning in anticipation of the update, which allows the creation of highly specific contracts. The most impactful turning point brought by Taproot according to many players in the sector lies precisely in smart contracts, already the main innovation engine of the Ethereum network, since they allow you to really create applications and commercial activities on the blockchain.

Thanks to the potential increase in the number of programmers building smart contracts on the Bitcoin blockchain, the crypto could become the undisputed protagonist (also) in the field of DeFi, or decentralized finance.



At the moment it is Ethereum that dominates the sector thanks to its blockchain which is chosen for decentralized finance apps, also called dApps.