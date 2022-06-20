What character could Dakota Fanning play in the MCU?

Rumors indicate that Dakota Fanning could join the MCU in a mysterious character and we tell you what it could be

According to Giantfreakinrobot, the actress Dakota Fanning would be close to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a hitherto undisclosed role that would have great importance in his career.

Although they have not given many details, it is likely that it has something to do with the most mysterious and expected project of all: The Fantastic Four, which has supposedly been in development for a while now. Similarly, Marvel could be preparing an X-Men reboot after the company has hinted at a movie of the famous mutants.

Here we list some of the probable characters that Dakota Fanning could play

Rogue

One of the strongest rumors around Dakota Fanning in the MCU is the possibility that she will play rogue, the mutant who can take other people’s powers and who was played by Anna Pakin In the first trilogy of X Men directed by Brian Singer.

However, rumors also claim that he might appear for the first time in the marvels, so maybe it would be too soon to introduce the mutants of the MCU. Still, many people debate the possibility of seeing a confrontation with the Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

Jean Gray

Over the years Jean Gray She has become one of the most powerful and dangerous women in the entire Marvel Universe thanks to her telepathic abilities that first manifested to her at the age of 10 when she witnessed the death of a close friend. That was how her parents looked for Charles Xavier, who treated Jean and introduced her to the astral plane, at which point a part of her mind manifested as a Phoenix and her telekinetic power grew.

The character has had several appearances in the cinema, although his stories have focused more on adapting the Dark Phoenix Saga, and so much Sophie Turner as Famke Janssen have received criticism for the way those versions have turned out. Dakota Fanning could give the character a new look within the MCU and commit to growing with him, so that they can be explored. more interesting story arcs.

Mutant Magik

Magick, also known as Illyana Rasputin, is a teleporter and sorceress, who is also the younger sister of the mutant colossus . The role is a very likely choice for a possible action movie. X Men Y dakota he would have a lot of potential in the character being a young person.

Although this is actually very improbable, since recently Anya Taylor-Joy brought the character to life in the controversial film The New Mutants. However, it might be a chance for the magic of Doctor Strange expanded into the realm of mutants in the MCU.

Susan Storm

Dakota Fanning could join as Susan Storm to the MCU now what Marvel is getting closer to introducing us to the new team of The Fantastic Four. Without a doubt, the actress could be perfect for the role, given that Susan she is a college student before being exposed to high levels of cosmic radiation.

Susan Storm is, in fact, the character that sounds the most for Dakota Fanning in social networks, and although it could be a good idea to introduce ourselves to the Youngest Fantastic 4, the presence of John Krasinski in Multiverse of Madness It could indicate that Marvel is planning to introduce us to the team already consolidated and with a more adult age.

Spider-Gwen

The popular character has been brought to life on the big screen previously by actresses Bryce DallasHoward in spider man 3, Emma Stone in The Amazing Spider-Man Y The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and the voice of hailee steinfeld in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Dakota could be perfect for the role now that in Spider-Man: No Way Home opened up the possibilities for more characters from Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although it is a character that suits her perfectly, the decision to cast Dakota Fanning as Gwen Stacey does not depend only on Marvel, but also on Sony, Well, it is the studio that has all the arachnid rights for future films.

