What characters will be in the new season of Grey’s Anatomy? Who will not be in season 19?

The new season of the ABC medical drama begins to take shape and it was revealed which characters will return to the story.

The new season of Grey’s Anatomy It is already underway and will have big changes in its history, as already announced Ellen Pompeo will be present in only 8 chapters of the new installment, while the arrival of a new group of residents was also revealed.

Given the events of the previous season, many wonder who will return to the new installment and who will not.

Let’s remember that the end of season 18 of the ABC series showed a big problem for MeredithEllen Pompeo) and the rest of the team, when they had to undergo an evaluation to see if they can maintain their educational program for surgeons in which residents and surgical interns participate.

The episode showed how chaos took over the hospital, as all the doctors separately went through personal crises that put their careers and their future in the place at risk, culminating in complex news for Meredith.

Which characters are returning to season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy?

Those who return to the new cycle are Chandra Wilson (Bailey) and James Pickens, Jr. (Richard); Kevin McKidd and Kim Ravenr (even though in season 18 owen and teddy ended up running from the law with their children), Kelly McCreary (Maggie) and Anthony Hill (Winston); Catherine Scorsone (Amelia); Camilla Luddington (Jo); Chris Carmack (Link); and Jake Borelli (Schmitt).

Scott Speedman, who plays NickMeredith’s partner, went from being a series regular to a recurring one for season 19, because the actress will have a limited participation in the new installment.