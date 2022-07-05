What Château Miraval is like, the castle disputed by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt accused Angelina Jolie in June of wanting to “inflict harm” by selling his stake in his French vineyard to a Russian oligarch with “poisonous associations and intentions”.

The couple of Hollywood stars were married in a small parish of Miraval Castle in the Var department in the south of France, with a private ceremony attended by friends and family, the magazine added when confirming information from the Associated Press (AP) agency. In October, Jolie sold her stake in the vineyard in the south of France where the couple marriedto Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler’s Grupo Stoli beverage conglomerate.

Flight over Chateau Miraval, in 2016 PATRICK VALASSERIS / AFPTV / AFP

Pitt sued in February, saying the couple had agreed not to sell their shares without each other’s consent. In an annex to the lawsuit, to which AFP had access, Pitt’s lawyers argue that “Jolie was seeking to inflict damage on Pitt” with the sale, describing Shefler as “an outsider with poisonous associations and intentions.”

The document a Los Angeles court received on Friday alleges that Shefler “maintains personal and professional relationships with people from Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.” “Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, the insurer of Château Miraval sought assurances that Shefler is not aligned with Putin and that your affiliation with [el grupo] Stoli will not generate commercial risk,” he says.

Shefler, whose Stoli Group is based in Latvia, has been critical of Putin. “[Soy] Russian exile since 2002 due to my opposition to Putin,” the millionaire said in a statement in March 2022. The businessman also renamed his brand “in solidarity with Ukraine.”

“Despite Shefler’s desperate attempt to separate his image from the Putin regime, the Stoli brand is currently a huge international liability,” Pitt’s latest court arguments state.

The complaint also includes the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman within the alleged Shefler’s “disreputable network of professional associates,” which “threatens lasting damage to Miraval’s reputation.” The Stoli Group did not immediately reply to AFP.

A source following the case told AFP that Jolie had decided to sell her part of the property because neither she nor her children “had been able to return” to the Chateau Miraval.and that the actress made several offers to her ex-husband before closing the deal with Shefler.

According to the source, Pitt’s lawsuit “is part of a false narrative” and “The truth has not yet come to light.” Pitt and Jolie became a couple after playing assassins in the 2005 film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” At that time Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston. Once one of the most powerful couples in the city of tinsel, He maintains a bitter legal battle for the custody of his six children, three biological and three adopted.