What Cheddy García advises Yailin

They make up the couple of the moment. yailin and Anuel AA They keep giving you something to talk about. In a interview that they offered to People en Español magazine, made it more than clear that love is in the air, and that they love being in their “love bubble, having fun like children”. “We are like two boys together, I like my relationship because we are ourselves,” confirmed the Dominican.

Many people have commented on the couple who announced that they bought a house in Miami, which is being decorated to the taste of both; one of them is Cheddy Garciawho gave advice to the Dominican.

The Dominican comedian advised the singer to prepare “so that her achievements are not being Anuel’s wife” and “His trophy is to overcome all odds and all human evil.”

“I hope that she achieves things that remain for her for the rest of her life, such as a career, better management, better education, learning languages, growing up, becoming a businesswoman, undertaking, and getting ahead by her own efforts, although with the help from his partner,” Garcia wrote.

The “mom of humor” expressed that she applauds the artist’s chivalry in treating yailin as every woman dreams and not leave her as everyone bet.

However, he stressed that “Having a rich and famous man is not a trophy.did not achieve it, it is false, men come and go, and we women have what we have learned, and what we have achieved with our effort”.

The actress also said that the realization of an empowered woman is to become for herself and gave the example of the famous artist Jennifer López “who cares about leaving the most millionaire, because she counts on her.”

“We women should not be like the acquisition of a Ferrari for a man, much less a sexual object to show on the covers,” she added.