What China’s new ban on cryptocurrencies means for Bitcoin, Coinbase and the United States

The epicenter of Bitcoin mining has decided to close. On September 24, the Central Bank of China has declared all transitions related to the cryptocurrencies, citing concerns about gambling fraud and money laundering. The move triggered a sharp decline in the markets; some investors were quick to dump their holdings and the price of Bitcoin it fell nearly 10% after the announcement, before quickly regaining lost ground.

The repression of cryptocurrencies in China comes as governments around the world, including that of the United States, begin to combine their official stances on digital assets and virtual currencies. The Chinese government has long been dubious about cryptocurrency, so the move to ban it completely isn’t entirely surprising. Below, we look at the implications of China’s announcement, its impact on trade in the US and elsewhere, and what it could mean for digital currencies in 2022 and beyond.

What was China’s official position that led to the ban?

China has long been crypto-skeptical. In 2013, the nation banned Chinese banks from handling Bitcoin. In 2017, China banned initial coin offerings, the crypto version of an initial public offering, in which a cryptocurrency startup sells coins or tokens to raise funds for the firm. The People’s Bank of China, which is the country’s central bank, has called them an illegal form of fundraising.

Recently, China has been targeting mining operations within its borders. In 2019, the Chinese state planner expressed interest in banning Bitcoin mining.

And earlier this year, the Chinese government outlawed cryptocurrency mining in various provinces, including the epicenter of Bitcoin mining, Sichuan. It is still unclear how the ban will affect the e-CNY, the Chinese state-backed digital currency.

How central is China for cryptocurrency mining?

Until now, the majority of cryptocurrency mining in the world has taken place in China, with the United States in second place. According to the University of Cambridge, in April 2021, 47% of all cryptocurrency mining took place in China. In contrast, the United States accounted for 16.8% of the world’s cryptocurrency mining in the same month.

In the short term, this will likely change. Even before the official announcement, some sort of migration was already underway. And a few days after the announcement, the authorities of the Chinese province of Mongolia have seized over 10,000 computers specially customized for cryptocurrency mining.

Will the Chinese ban have an impact on the price of Bitcoin?

After China’s official announcement banning the digital currency, “China FUD” started trending on Twitter. Many users were quick to point out that previous Chinese statements about cryptocurrencies had produced “fear, uncertainty and doubt,” but were followed by short-lived downturns and shouldn’t be taken too seriously. In fact, the following Monday, Bitcoin’s price was roughly the same as before the announcement.

How does the ban affect cryptocurrency exchanges?

China’s ban extends to cryptocurrency exchanges that do business with Chinese citizens, even if they are located outside of China. Cryptocurrency exchanges are now struggling to figure out how to deal with Chinese customers. Coinbase, which is one of the largest US-based cryptocurrency exchanges, has not publicly commented on the ban. But investors avoided its debut bond sale in the wake of the announcement, according to Bloomberg.