What Christian Bale hated most about Thor: Love and Thunder

Christian Bale debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Gorr, The Butcher of Gods, in Thor: Love and Thunder, the most recent film in the franchise. A different experience from what the British actor who has criticized the excessive use of green screens during the shooting of the filmwhich he has described as “the definition of monotony”.

“It was my first time shooting like this. I mean, the definition of it is monotony. You have good people working and other actors who have a lot more experience shooting like this than I have. Can you differentiate one shooting day from another? Nope. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn’t even tell one scenario from the next.”Explain Christian bale in a recent interview with GQ.

bale I wasn’t used to working on computer generated sets and the recurring use of special effects and green screens in the latest installment of Thor, where he shares the poster with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portmanit was very different from his previous experience in superhero movies.

one of his most iconic roles It’s of Bruce Wayne (Batman) in the trilogy of The Dark Knight by Christopher Nolan. However, unlike the Marvel productions, nolan is a director knownamong other things, to build expensive sets for your movies and planning outdoor shootsavoiding the use of chroma key.

And despite the fact that in the same interview Bale highlights the good atmosphere on set of the Taika Waititi tapebased on these comments, It seems that Christian Bale is going to repeat his role in the UCM. Despite this, Gorr, the character he plays in Love and Thunder, did not die at the end of the film, thus leaving the open door for your return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now available on Disney + after its passage through theaters this summer, where it managed to raise more than 746 million dollars becoming the sixth highest-grossing film of the year to date.