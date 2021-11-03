What climate finance can do

On Wednesday 3 November, the fourth day of work of COP26 is dedicated to the theme “Mobilizing large-scale public and private financial flows for mitigation and adaptation”. COP26 is the 26th United Nations conference on climate change, and takes place in Glasgow; Wednesday will be the first thematic day, and it is no coincidence that it is dedicated to finance.

The purpose of COP26 is to coordinate an action plan to tackle climate change. The priority objective remains the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, but in this year’s conference we will try to look even further, thinking together about how to achieve so-called carbon neutrality, i.e. a situation of net emissions equal to zero, by 2050. The results of COP26 are highly anticipated, especially because the pandemic has diverted attention a little from the climate emergency after the great success in 2019 of the student demonstrations of Fridays For Future, conceived by the young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

To give substance to this action plan, however, the involvement of public and private finance becomes relevant, one of the objectives of COP26 itself. The ecological transition in fact, the United Nations premises, will require the commitment of public and private investors and the availability of trillions of dollars. You will need to use these resources for both mitigation, i.e. to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases present in the atmosphere, both foradaptation, that is, to deal with the climate changes already underway.

With particular reference to the role of private finance, a special center has been set up in recent years, the COP26 Finance Hub, led by economist and banker Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of England. In November 2020 he produced the report Building A Private Finance System for Net Zero – Priorities for private finance for COP26, which defines four key objectives on this issue and the actions necessary to achieve them.

The first objective is “monitoring”, and aims to improve the quantity, quality and ability to make information on the climate comparable for financial operators: a step that, according to COP26 Finance Hub, can take place through the development of a common structure based on the recommendations of the Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures, an association created in 2015 by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), a body that promotes and monitors the stability of the global financial system. The second objective is “risk management”, ie the creation of a system that ensures that the financial sector can measure and manage financial risks linked to the climate.

With the third objective, “returns”, the center invites investors to highlight the financial opportunities afforded by the transition to net zero emissions and to report how their portfolio has adapted to the transition. The fourth objective is “mobilization”, the aim of which is to increase private financial flows to emerging and developing economies, opening new markets through the possibility of meeting between capitals and sustainable projects in which to invest.

Some of these objectives have been pursued in part for some years by operators in the financial sector, for example by so-called ethical banks and investment funds. Among these is Etica SGR, an asset management company of the Banca Etica group, founded in 2000. Etica SGR has focused its proposal on mutual funds that invest in realities that guarantee ethical standards from an environmental, social and governance (so-called ESGs) with a longer-term view and potential added value in terms of returns. It offers its mutual funds to both private savers and institutional investors (such as banks, insurance companies, pension funds, pension funds, governments and local administrations).

Since 2017 Etica SGR has produced the “Impact Report”, an annual document that measures the results from an environmental, social and governance stock selection activity (with respect to the reference market or benchmark). In essence, the report notes the difference between the results obtained in 2020 on average in those areas, based on data provided by Bloomberg, CDP and the Science Based Targets Initiative, and those obtained by the companies in which the Etica SGR funds invest. To give a practical example, if potato producers were on average sustainable for a value x, the study measures how much those in which Etica SGR funds invested were more sustainable than that average value.

As for the environmental aspects the companies that have defined corporate sustainability objectives aligned with the Paris Agreement are 119 per cent more than the benchmark. Those that publicly commit to reducing water use and increasing the water efficiency of processes 24 percent more and those that develop initiatives for the protection of biodiversity 20 percent more.

The part of the report dedicated to impact social of Etica SGR’s investment funds show 20 percent more in the number of companies that adopt formal policies to prevent child labor internally and 13 percent of those that develop initiatives to reduce the social risk of the supply chain ( i.e. by monitoring the behavior of anyone participating in the production process, including suppliers).

As for the impact on the good governance, 29 per cent of the companies in which Etica Sgr funds invest declared that they have a committee responsible for sustainability issues. Moreover, compared to the reference market, there are 18 per cent more those in which at least one in six executives is a woman.