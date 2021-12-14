what comes out of his mouth – Libero Quotidiano





Lorenzo Pastuglia December 14, 2021

Nicholas Latifi: the driver who unwittingly decided the 2021 World Cup. And fans on social media have already gone wild: on the one hand there are those who compare him to the 2008 Timo Glock at Interlagos and ‘thank him’; on the other hand those who attribute the responsibility for the failure of Lewis Hamilton to win world records. Wanting to forgive him for his mistake not previously considered – also because Grove is a customer team Mercedes – the mistake of the Canadian Williams driver, who crashed into the wall at turn 14 with five laps to go while battling with Mick Schumacher, has upset the outcome of the world championship.





A shame for Latifi, who had started the weekend in Abu Dhabi in a great way, putting behind George Russell in qualifying, but finished in the worst possible way. His crash on lap 52 forced race director Michael Masi to let the Safety Car in, setting the chain of events that led Max Verstappen to overtake Lewis Hamilton during the last lap. The person concerned, the victim of a series of very unfortunate circumstances, could not help but apologize for what happened, explaining the dynamics of the accident: “It was never my intention and I can only apologize for having influenced (the title race) and created an opportunity – commented the Montreal native, as reported by the Espn site – I made a mistake. We were really struggling with grip through that sequence of curves in succession and above all where I then ended up off the track ”.





Meanwhile, Milton Keynes team principal Christian Horner ridiculed poor Latifi after the race: “At one point the world championship was getting out of hand – he commented after the race at Sky Sport – Perez did a fantastic job, they had a faster car, I didn’t understand why they didn’t change the tires. We took advantage of it “. Then joking about with the Canadian: “We will give Latifi a lifetime supply of Red Bull. There was a desperate need of the Safety one, we have grasped it in strategic terms. I lost my voice screaming after overtaking. I thought he would have overtaken at turn 6 but he made it harder at turn 5. It’s been a long time without winning. Mercedes was dominant. We managed to beat it. I am very proud of Max ”.