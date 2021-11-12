What comes out on Disney + on the occasion of Disney plus Day

On Friday 12 November, two years after the launch of the platform, Disney + around the world is celebrating “Disney plus day”, a day dedicated to fans and in particular to subscribers.

For this day, The Walt Disney Company has announced new promotions for all of its brands, as well as additional content available in preview this Friday, to kick off the worldwide celebration of Disney + to thank fans. In addition to exclusive benefits in Disney Parks around the world offered on ShopDisney, Disney + subscribers will be able to enjoy exclusive previews on the streaming platform.

From 3pm, fans will also be able to find previews of upcoming Disney + movies and series on @DisneyPlusIT’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts. At 5.00 pm, Disney + subscribers will also be able to access special content from Pixar Animation Studios and, at 5.45 pm, Marvel Studios, on the platform, to which other surprise previews will be added.

But above all, here is the list of films, TV series and animated stories out today. The most important title is Home sweet home alone, the new sequel to the legendary Mamma, I missed the plane.

Staying on the films, from today they are visible for free (after going out to the cinema and in streaming with paid VIP access) Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (Marvel) and Jungle Cruise, which aims to be the new Pirates of the Caribbean.

Among the series, however, the one not to be missed is Dopesick, on Star (therefore for an adult audience), with Michael Keaton who will show us the most ruthless face of the American pharmaceutical industry. Finally, among the courts citation of honor for Hi Alberto, which brings us back to Liguria, in the world of animated films Luca.

Dopesick – Declaration of Dependence (Star Original tv series)

Release date: the first two episodes on November 12, then one a week

From executive producer Danny Strong and Michael Keaton who also stars in the series, Dopesick – Declaration of Dependence examines how a single company triggered the worst drug addiction epidemic in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s fight against opioid addiction, from the boards of directors of Big Pharma to a struggling Virginia mining community to the corridors of the DEA. Against all odds, the heroes will be able to fight their way in an intense and thrilling race to take down the forces of the multinationals, causing this crisis, and their allies. The series is inspired by the New York Times best-selling book written by Beth Macy.

The trailer and things to know about Dopesick

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Marvel movie)

The latest blockbuster from Marvel Studios stars Simu Liu in the role of Shang-Chi, a young superhero who must confront the past he thought he had left behind and with his father, leader of the dangerous organization of the Ten Rings. The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen and Florian Munteanu, with Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu.

The trailer and things to know about Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Home Sweet Home Alone – Mom I Missed the Plane (Disney + movie)

Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful boy who was left at home while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple trying to recover a priceless heirloom sets their sights on the Mercer family home, it’s up to Max to protect it from intruders … and will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious and epic ups and downs will ensue, but despite the utter chaos, Max will realize that there really is no place like your own “home sweet home”. In the cast of the film also Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea and many others.

The trailer for the remake of “Mom I Missed the Plane”

Jungle Cruise (Disney + movie)

The new Disney Jungle Cruise adventure is a fun and exciting ride along the Amazon River with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as reckless Captain Frank Wolff and an intrepid researcher, Dr. Lily Houghton. From London, England, Lily sets out for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her dilapidated but fascinating boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread.

The trailer and things to know about Jungle Cruise

The world according to Jeff Goldblum season 2 (Disney docu-series)

Jeff Goldblum is back – and he’s curious as ever. In this second season of The world according to Jeff Goldblum, Jeff uncovers surprising secrets behind a new set of arguments. As he meets a new cast of fantastic characters

Made up of passionate and experienced fans unveiling new life-changing technologies, Jeff discovers how these topics have shaped the world we live in.

Intertwining of the past (Disney Argentina TV series)

Allegra dreams of joining the Eleven O ‘Clock theater company and becoming the star of “Freaky Friday”, the show that made her grandmother famous many years earlier. His grandmother, Cocò, is a living legend of musical theater and has a complicated relationship with Caterina, Allegra’s mother. The latter’s life changes drastically when she finds a mysterious bracelet in the house that takes her back to 1994, the year when Catherine was the same age as her and was starting her career within the Eleven O ‘Clock company while living at the shadow of Cocò (now at the peak of his career). Will Allegra be able to change the past?

Ciao Alberto (short Pixar spinoff of the film Luca)

The fun-loving sea monster Alberto wants to prove his worth to his stoic mentor Massimo.

The review of the magical Italian film from Pixar, “Luca”

Tales of Olaf (Frozen Disney spinoff shorts)

Neither The Tales of Olaf, Olaf becomes the protagonist and transforms from snowman to entertainer, also taking on the roles of producer, actor, costume designer and set designer, for his exclusive “reinterpretation” of five of Disney’s most popular animated stories, in this series of new animated shorts by Walt Disney Animation Studios. The charismatic and versatile Olaf demonstrates his theatrical talent by taking on iconic roles such as a mermaid, a genius, a lion king (and more) and entertaining Arendelle with his delightful shortened versions of these beloved stories. The direction of the series is entrusted to the historic Disney animator Hyrum Osmond and the production to Jennifer Newfield.

The Simpsons in Plusaversary (short Simpsons – Disney)

The Simpsons in Plusaversary is the third in a series of Disney + de shorts The Simpsons that pay homage to the different brands and titles of the platform. The previous themed shorts Star Wars and Marvel, Maggie Simpson in The awakening of the Force after the nap And The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, are currently available on Disney +. Plusaversary is the event of the year in Springfield, with friends from all over the platform and music suitable for a real Disney princess.