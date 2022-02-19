What Communications needs to advance to the quarterfinals of the Concachampions

After achieving a 1-0 victory against Colorado Rapids, we tell you the results that help Communications to go to the next phase of the Concachampions.

Impressive the result that Communications obtained in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concachampions 2022 against the Colorado Rapids. The chapines were imposed by 1-0 with a great goal from Karel Espino. The other high point was that they did not receive any goal from the visitor and they will go more calmly to the American lands.

The Creams have not won against a North American rival for a long time and it was something historic to be able to start the continental competition in this way. It should be noted that the MLS team had invested more than 3 million dollars in this transfer market and that was not enough for them to start winning in this key.

What does Communications need to advance in Concachampions?

The victory makes everything easier for Communications, at least from the point of view of the result. Having won 1-0, another win on the road would mean they will be in the quarter-finals. The same happens if they manage to get a draw, since they would stay up on goal difference.

Where the interesting begins is in the possible loss against Colorado Rapids. If the Major League Soccer team wins by a difference equal to or greater than two goals, the chapines are eliminated. If the fall is due to the same result as in the first leg, they will go to penalty shootout.

The good news for Communications is that any other loss by the smallest difference will serve to continue to the quarterfinals. Just by scoring a goal they complicate, and a lot, the Americans for the well-known “away goal”which is worth double when the overall score is tied.