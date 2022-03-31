What companies offer the fastest internet in Mexico?

Among the companies that offer fastest internet in mexico is it so total play, Telmex and mega cable. On the other hand, the best mobile internet for telephony they offer it Telcel, Movistar, High Networks and AT&T. All of the above according to speed test, a company dedicated to measuring the speed of the network of different companies. The results correspond to the analysis that was carried out during the fourth quarter of 2021.

WHAT ARE THE STATES WITH THE BEST INTERNET IN MEXICO?

According to the same study, the state of Veracruz registered the best download speed in the case of mobile internet for cell phones, followed by San Luis Potosi and Queretaro ;

registered the best download speed in the case of mobile internet for cell phones, followed by and ; If we talk about fixed internet for the home, Monterey had the fastest download rate, followed by Mexico city and Guadalajara.

We suggest you read: If your internet fails frequently, how to request a refund?

HOW CAN I MEASURE THE SPEED OF MY INTERNET?

If you want to check the quality of your phone or home network, you can download the apps from speed testis available for iOS and Android. Although they also provide the service from the following website: (www.speedtest.net/en). It will be as simple as clicking on the Start button, right away we will tell you what the test results mean.

HOW TO READ THE RESULTS OF SPEEDTEST?

The results are interpreted according to three parameters; descent speed, upload speed and latency. The first is responsible for measuring the time it takes to transfer the data from the web to your computer, it should be equal to the number of megabytes of the contract with your provider.

Regarding the upload speed, it is about how fast your computer can transfer information to the internet. It is a parameter that you should not necessarily prioritize, unless you constantly upload files that require a lot of memory to the network.

As long as the above parameters show high numbers, it means that your internet is of quality. Something different happens with latency or pingwhere lower numbers represent better connection speeds with your dealer’s local network.

We suggest you read: Simple tricks to improve internet speed at home

Finally, before performing the internet speed test, try to keep only one device connected while you perform the test, also close all the programs on your computer or cell phone that are using the network.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.